Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
247Sports
Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
A look at transfer portal running backs and receivers that could help Miami in 2023
With the NCAA Transfer Portal’s winter window set to close in a little more than a week, the Miami Hurricanes could use some help at the skill positions. Specifically running back and outside wide receiver. Henry Parrish is UM’s leading returning running back in 2023 after totaling 616 yards...
Centre Daily
Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Moro Ojomo has been a staple for Texas' defensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. Now, he's off to the NFL. Ojomo officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday afternoon via his Instagram, forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. Ojomo joins linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as players electing to go pro.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Linebacker
DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu played virtually every key snap at linebacker this year for Brent Venables.
Centre Daily
Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Break Falcons Rookie Records
Despite missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, the Atlanta Falcons' future is bright - if Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is any indication. A pair of star rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London each accomplished significant feats Sunday, breaking multiple franchise records.
Texas WR Troy Omeire commits to ASU
Former Texas wide receiver Troy Omeire announced his commitment to Arizona State Sunday after spending the last three seasons in Austin. Omeire is the fourth Division I transfer wide receiver that has publicly pledged to the program, joining Xavier Guillory (Idaho State), Jake Smith (USC) and Melquan Stovall (Colorado State). ASU is now up to 11 scholarship players committed to the 2023 roster at the position following Omeire’s commitment.
Centre Daily
Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record
Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
Purdue defensive end with pass-rushing ability transfers to USC
What does USC need more than anything else? Defensive linemen, especially those who can rush the quarterback. The Trojans checked that box over the weekend, adding Jack Sullivan from Purdue. USC’s new sixth-year grad transfer plays edge rusher and was last listed as a 6-5 275-pound player at the defensive...
Two Michigan football assistants named best coaches in country at their positions
Michigan Wolverines football‘s coaching staff is widely considered one of the best in the nation, led by 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year Jim Harbaugh. Two assistants have been recognized, too, with offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart being named by Football Scoop as the best coaches in the country for their position groups in the 2022 season.
Centre Daily
TCU’s improbable season comes at perfect time for Big 12
TCU's unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday's CFP media day.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Favorite emerges for top college football transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Malik Hornsby is considered one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, and he could be set to make a decision. Hornsby is one of the top remaining quarterbacks after the other, more high-profile signal callers announced their commitments, and it appears a Big ...
Centre Daily
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the League’s New Rushing Champion
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s new rushing champion. Jacobs became the first Raider to achieve the remarkable accomplishment since Hall of Famer running back Marcus Allen did it back in 1985. The 24-year-old running back came into the season with a chip on his...
