Ames, IA

247Sports

Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
LINCOLN, NE
Centre Daily

Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Moro Ojomo has been a staple for Texas' defensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. Now, he's off to the NFL. Ojomo officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday afternoon via his Instagram, forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. Ojomo joins linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as players electing to go pro.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Break Falcons Rookie Records

Despite missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, the Atlanta Falcons' future is bright - if Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is any indication. A pair of star rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London each accomplished significant feats Sunday, breaking multiple franchise records.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Texas WR Troy Omeire commits to ASU

Former Texas wide receiver Troy Omeire announced his commitment to Arizona State Sunday after spending the last three seasons in Austin. Omeire is the fourth Division I transfer wide receiver that has publicly pledged to the program, joining Xavier Guillory (Idaho State), Jake Smith (USC) and Melquan Stovall (Colorado State). ASU is now up to 11 scholarship players committed to the 2023 roster at the position following Omeire’s commitment.
TEMPE, AZ
Centre Daily

Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record

Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Two Michigan football assistants named best coaches in country at their positions

Michigan Wolverines football‘s coaching staff is widely considered one of the best in the nation, led by 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year Jim Harbaugh. Two assistants have been recognized, too, with offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart being named by Football Scoop as the best coaches in the country for their position groups in the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

TCU’s improbable season comes at perfect time for Big 12

TCU's unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday's CFP media day.
FORT WORTH, TX
Centre Daily

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the League’s New Rushing Champion

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s new rushing champion. Jacobs became the first Raider to achieve the remarkable accomplishment since Hall of Famer running back Marcus Allen did it back in 1985. The 24-year-old running back came into the season with a chip on his...

