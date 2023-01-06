Michigan Wolverines football‘s coaching staff is widely considered one of the best in the nation, led by 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year Jim Harbaugh. Two assistants have been recognized, too, with offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart being named by Football Scoop as the best coaches in the country for their position groups in the 2022 season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 MINUTES AGO