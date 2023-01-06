ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

What’s to come as Regal UA Breckenridge Theater permanently closes doors

By Tylisa Hampton
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LwWl_0k565Rqt00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- On Thursday night, a Little Rock movie theater closed its operations after its last showing, but developers say what could be next for the space are already in talks.

Regal UA Breckenridge Theatre opened its doors back in 1998 after it was renovated. Danny Joe Crawford was one of the first managers at the theater when it opened, he says he remembers it as a premiere theater.

Regal UA Breckenridge Theater in Little Rock closing permanently after showtimes Thursday

“I opened the movie theater in 1998. I was manager there and we had just recently closed the cinema city.” Crawford goes on to say, “this was one of the first multiplexes that came into town that had 12 screens, stadium seats and all digital sound; it was truly ahead of its time.”

Crawford says the first movie to play at the theater was, “’You’ve Got Mail’ December 18th, 1998.”

Jim Keet, the new developer of Breckenridge Village, says the closure was due to a bankruptcy filing by Cineworld Group, owner of Regal Cinemas.

“Cineworld which is an international company out of Great Britain declared bankruptcy in both Canada and the United States and this is part of that bankruptcy proceeding,” Keet said.

Keet says although it was unfortunate that Regal is closing its doors , they already have some theater operators showing interest in the space.

“We’re very excited that at least two groups that are in this business have already expressed interest as well as other parties,” Keet said.

Keet says he is not sure when how long it will take for the space to be open again but the other parties have a better format of food and beverages.

He also said he believes that in a year, the Breckenridge Village will be a great entertainment district.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location

A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise

At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

The People Behind Your News: Mitch McCoy

KARK’s investigative reporter and breaking news anchor Mitch McCoy is well-versed in news and broadcasting, as well as its various methods of delivery. Now, after spending several years with KARK, McCoy is determined to use a wide swath of knowledge and experience to help those in Arkansas who struggle to stand up for themselves against the people who do them wrong.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy