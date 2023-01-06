ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets

Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Praises LA For Continuing To Play With Pace

On Saturday, your Los Angeles Lakers somewhat improbably won their fifth straight game (and second in two days, coming as it did on the second half of a back-to-back set), a tight 136-134 win helped along, at a glacial pace, by plenty of free throws from both sides (70). The final whistle, a somewhat questionable call on a fairly innocuous De'Aaron Fox hip check that sent starting point guard Dennis Schroder to the line for the two game-clinching free throws, was later criticized by Fox.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak

The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Jalen Hurts Plays Through Soreness, but His Presence was Exactly What Eagles Needed

Jalen Hurts was questionable on the Eagles’ Friday injury report for a reason. It wasn’t some kind of gamesmanship Nick Sirianni was playing to keep the New York Giants guessing. His quarterback was still sore from the sprain his throwing shoulder suffered on Dec. 18. Legitimately sore. “We...
Centre Daily

Cowboys at Commanders Week 18: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler. The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Eagles Finally Get Their T-Shirts and Hats

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t pretty but anytime the t-shirts and hats are broken out after an NFL game, it’s meaningful. The Eagles secured the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the conference, a franchise record with their 14th win and some swag on Sunday, albeit in uninspiring fashion against the junior varsity of the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy