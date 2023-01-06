On Saturday, your Los Angeles Lakers somewhat improbably won their fifth straight game (and second in two days, coming as it did on the second half of a back-to-back set), a tight 136-134 win helped along, at a glacial pace, by plenty of free throws from both sides (70). The final whistle, a somewhat questionable call on a fairly innocuous De'Aaron Fox hip check that sent starting point guard Dennis Schroder to the line for the two game-clinching free throws, was later criticized by Fox.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO