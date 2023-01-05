Read full article on original website
Florida Residents! You Can Save BIG on Disney World Tickets
Okay, we get it — going to Disney World can get expensive. There are all kinds of costs to consider: transportation, accommodations, food, etc. But you also have to consider the cost of tickets, and with surge pricing being a thing now, that can get even MORE expensive. However, if you’re a Florida resident, there’s a NEW way to save on Disney World tickets right now!
New Attractions & Rides Coming To Central Florida Theme Parks
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10
Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal
Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
5 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Winners Announced Last Week For $21 Million In Combined Winnings
The new year started out with a bang for five lucky Florida Lottery scratch-off players. This past week, the Florida Lottery announced those five winners for a combined jackpot pool of $21,000,000. On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Tirza Pineda, 50, of Miami, claimed
Famous Florida bald eagles Harriet, M15 welcome 2nd baby
Harriet and M15, a pair of American bald eagles featured in the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, have welcomed another tiny life to the world.
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
$400 For Florida Motorists
Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
Area just outside of Orlando named lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
