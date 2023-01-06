PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look forward to having their Watt brothers on the field in 2023, but the oldest, J.J., only has one more game left on his docket. Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 season, with Week 18 marking his final NFL game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will walk away after seven All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl honors and being named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO