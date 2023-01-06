Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Centre Daily
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Finishes Third NFL Season With 1,809 Receiving Yards
1,400 yards as a rookie. 1,616 yards in his second season. 1,809 yards in year three. If the pattern holds, Justin Jefferson will become the first player in NFL history with 2,000 receiving yards next season. It's simple math. Jefferson caught four passes for 38 yards in the first half...
Centre Daily
Bills & Patriots Tied at Halftime After Emotional Start
Amid what's been a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign this season, the Buffalo Bills have also had to swim through a sea of adversity. And on Monday, this took on a new meaning when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. But after his remarkable recovery in the days...
Centre Daily
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night
The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.
Centre Daily
Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is, for the second straight year, considered a top candidate to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. But one way for Quinn to not rise to the top - and for Dallas to retain him - is for Sean Payton to agree to be a Denver candidate … which is seems, he has done.
Centre Daily
Rams Baker Mayfield Magic Runs Out in Loss to Seahawks; Future in Question?
The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to play spoiler today, but they let it slip right between their fingertips on Sunday at Lumen Stadium. The Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 19-16 in overtime following a second-half rally by Seattle. With this loss, the Rams finish the season at...
Centre Daily
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
Centre Daily
Steelers Watt Brothers Honor J.J. Before Final Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look forward to having their Watt brothers on the field in 2023, but the oldest, J.J., only has one more game left on his docket. Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 season, with Week 18 marking his final NFL game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will walk away after seven All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl honors and being named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Centre Daily
Texans Start Coach Search; Sources ID Top Candidates
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans’ head coach job description: Seeking a true leader with a modern approach, preferably with expertise on the offensive side of the football and a detailed plan for staff, personnel and an ability to work collaboratively within the building with players and staff. It’s a tall...
Centre Daily
Browns Jedrick Wills to have MRI, But Early Prognosis Promising
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns saw left tackle Jedrick Wills get bent over on one of the last plays of the game. It looked bad and he had to be helped off the field. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski would only say that Wills would have an MRI.
Centre Daily
Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture
Things are very simple for the Miami Dolphins as they head into their regular season against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. They will make the playoffs if they defeat the Jets AND the New England Patriots lose against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in another 1 p.m. ET game.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
Centre Daily
HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wasted no time getting a jumpstart on the 2023 off-season. Sunday night, the Texans fired Lovie Smith as coach after one season. Smith's jettison marks the second one-and-done coach in two consecutive seasons (David Culley) and the third head coach to be let go by the franchise since Bill O'Brien in October of 2020.
Centre Daily
Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs
The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
Centre Daily
Sean Payton Confirms He’s Talked With Broncos’ Owner About HC Job
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the New Orleans Saints had granted the Denver Broncos' request to interview former head coach Sean Payton. As a current FOX Sports analyst, Payton confirmed that report on Sunday, revealing that he's already spoken with Denver's "owner." "Denver's the first team,"...
Centre Daily
Updated Lions First Round Draft Pick Scenarios
Earlier this week, an unusual debate surfaced among Lions fans. Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams contest against the Seattle Seahawks, supporters debated whether or not to cheer for the team that traded for former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Some felt as if it would be more important to secure a...
Centre Daily
Ravens 2023 Regular-Season Schedule Now Set
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North at 10-7, which means their 2023 schedule has been set. They will play the other second-place finishers in the AFC — Miami Dolphins (East), Tennessee Titans (South) and Los Angeles Chargers (West), and the Detroit Lions, who finished second in the NFC North.
