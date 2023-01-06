ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Bills & Patriots Tied at Halftime After Emotional Start

Amid what's been a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign this season, the Buffalo Bills have also had to swim through a sea of adversity. And on Monday, this took on a new meaning when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. But after his remarkable recovery in the days...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night

The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is, for the second straight year, considered a top candidate to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. But one way for Quinn to not rise to the top - and for Dallas to retain him - is for Sean Payton to agree to be a Denver candidate … which is seems, he has done.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Steelers Watt Brothers Honor J.J. Before Final Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look forward to having their Watt brothers on the field in 2023, but the oldest, J.J., only has one more game left on his docket. Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 season, with Week 18 marking his final NFL game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will walk away after seven All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl honors and being named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Texans Start Coach Search; Sources ID Top Candidates

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans’ head coach job description: Seeking a true leader with a modern approach, preferably with expertise on the offensive side of the football and a detailed plan for staff, personnel and an ability to work collaboratively within the building with players and staff. It’s a tall...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Browns Jedrick Wills to have MRI, But Early Prognosis Promising

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns saw left tackle Jedrick Wills get bent over on one of the last plays of the game. It looked bad and he had to be helped off the field. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski would only say that Wills would have an MRI.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture

Things are very simple for the Miami Dolphins as they head into their regular season against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. They will make the playoffs if they defeat the Jets AND the New England Patriots lose against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in another 1 p.m. ET game.
Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wasted no time getting a jumpstart on the 2023 off-season. Sunday night, the Texans fired Lovie Smith as coach after one season. Smith's jettison marks the second one-and-done coach in two consecutive seasons (David Culley) and the third head coach to be let go by the franchise since Bill O'Brien in October of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs

The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Sean Payton Confirms He’s Talked With Broncos’ Owner About HC Job

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the New Orleans Saints had granted the Denver Broncos' request to interview former head coach Sean Payton. As a current FOX Sports analyst, Payton confirmed that report on Sunday, revealing that he's already spoken with Denver's "owner." "Denver's the first team,"...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Updated Lions First Round Draft Pick Scenarios

Earlier this week, an unusual debate surfaced among Lions fans. Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams contest against the Seattle Seahawks, supporters debated whether or not to cheer for the team that traded for former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Some felt as if it would be more important to secure a...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Ravens 2023 Regular-Season Schedule Now Set

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North at 10-7, which means their 2023 schedule has been set. They will play the other second-place finishers in the AFC — Miami Dolphins (East), Tennessee Titans (South) and Los Angeles Chargers (West), and the Detroit Lions, who finished second in the NFC North.
BALTIMORE, MD

