FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons
The Arizona Cardinals have decided to move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 18 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16...
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Cozy and Classy Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Regular Season Finale Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sported a classy look ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Ravens. Multiple players honored Damar Hamlin before the game. Check out videos and photos below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your...
Report: Ex-Broncos RB Peyton Hillis in ICU After ‘Swimming Accident’
Former Denver Broncos running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in a Florida "swimming accident," TMZ reported. Per Alyssa Orange of KNWA FOX24, the accident occurred in Pensacola, FL., and Hillis was lifeflighted to the hospital where the soon-to-be 37-year-old, as...
Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record
Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role.
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night
The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Robert Hainsey Injured in Meaningless Week 18 Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles decided to roll the dice in Week 18 with nothing to gain in regard to playoff positioning. The Bucs also have nothing to lose this weekend, making a win or loss against the Atlanta Falcons all but meaningless. Unless, of course, a key...
49ers Beat the Cardinals 38-13 to Clinch the No. 2 NFC Playoff Seed
Practice session is over for the San Francisco 49ers. At least, that is what their game against the Arizona Cardinals looked like. The intensity just was never there. What looked like a potential battle on the Cardinals' opening offensive series ended up being just a prayer. The 49ers decimate the...
HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wasted no time getting a jumpstart on the 2023 off-season. Sunday night, the Texans fired Lovie Smith as coach after one season. Smith's jettison marks the second one-and-done coach in two consecutive seasons (David Culley) and the third head coach to be let go by the franchise since Bill O'Brien in October of 2020.
Watch: Joe Mixon Mocks NFL With Coin Toss Celebration Following Bengals’ Touchdown Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals weren't happy about the NFL's new playoff rules and Joe Mixon took a shot at them during Sunday's game against the Ravens. First, Mixon scored a one-yard touchdown. Then, he took off his glove, pulled out a coin and flipped it. Then he was joined by teammates to metaphorically kick the coin into the stands.
Updated Lions First Round Draft Pick Scenarios
Earlier this week, an unusual debate surfaced among Lions fans. Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams contest against the Seattle Seahawks, supporters debated whether or not to cheer for the team that traded for former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Some felt as if it would be more important to secure a...
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Ravens 27-16, Secure Home Playoff Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need a win to secure a home playoff game and they got it on Sunday by beating the Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium. It wasn't pretty, but the defense forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown to help Cincinnati secure their eighth-straight win. The Bengals...
Studs and Duds: Kerby Joseph Owns Aaron Rodgers
It wasn’t a storybook ending for the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season, but it was certainly something to be proud of. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company cemented one of the best single-season turnarounds in recent memory by defeating the Green Bay Packers, at historic Lambeau Field, in front of a national audience.
Special Teams Miscues Haunt Patriots in 35-23 Loss to Bills
The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 35-23 officially knocking them out of playoff contention. The Patriots entered this game as the No. 7 seed but between special teams' miscues and three Mac Jones interceptions, the Patriots' season comes to an end at 8-9. Head coach...
