Indianapolis, IN

Centre Daily

Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 18 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Ex-Broncos RB Peyton Hillis in ICU After ‘Swimming Accident’

Former Denver Broncos running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in a Florida "swimming accident," TMZ reported. Per Alyssa Orange of KNWA FOX24, the accident occurred in Pensacola, FL., and Hillis was lifeflighted to the hospital where the soon-to-be 37-year-old, as...
DENVER, PA
Centre Daily

Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record

Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night

The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

49ers Beat the Cardinals 38-13 to Clinch the No. 2 NFC Playoff Seed

Practice session is over for the San Francisco 49ers. At least, that is what their game against the Arizona Cardinals looked like. The intensity just was never there. What looked like a potential battle on the Cardinals' opening offensive series ended up being just a prayer. The 49ers decimate the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wasted no time getting a jumpstart on the 2023 off-season. Sunday night, the Texans fired Lovie Smith as coach after one season. Smith's jettison marks the second one-and-done coach in two consecutive seasons (David Culley) and the third head coach to be let go by the franchise since Bill O'Brien in October of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Updated Lions First Round Draft Pick Scenarios

Earlier this week, an unusual debate surfaced among Lions fans. Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams contest against the Seattle Seahawks, supporters debated whether or not to cheer for the team that traded for former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Some felt as if it would be more important to secure a...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Studs and Duds: Kerby Joseph Owns Aaron Rodgers

It wasn’t a storybook ending for the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season, but it was certainly something to be proud of. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company cemented one of the best single-season turnarounds in recent memory by defeating the Green Bay Packers, at historic Lambeau Field, in front of a national audience.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Special Teams Miscues Haunt Patriots in 35-23 Loss to Bills

The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 35-23 officially knocking them out of playoff contention. The Patriots entered this game as the No. 7 seed but between special teams' miscues and three Mac Jones interceptions, the Patriots' season comes to an end at 8-9. Head coach...
BUFFALO, NY

