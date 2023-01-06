ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'This is extremely serious': All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings

With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. About 4,620 students attend those schools.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Neighbors along Soquel Creek say they had little warning their homes were about to flood

Several residents of Soquel Wharf Road told Lookout they had no warning from local officials that Soquel Creek would flood in last weekend's storms, leaving them without time to protect their homes. "It's kind of like the wild wild west out here right now," one resident said. Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig said the National Weather Service assured the county three times that the creek was not at risk of flooding.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter

E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
SANTA CRUZ, CA
koamnewsnow.com

CA: BEFORE, AFTER LOOK AT HARDEST-HIT AREAS

One of the hardest-hit areas from Wednesday's devastating storm was the Santa Cruz County coastline. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County receives $30 million for multimodal projects

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission and Caltrans, and Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District announced that the county had received $30 million in Mega Grant funding to help with RTC’s Watsonville-Santa Cruz Multimodal Corridor Program projects. This funding will assist with the Highway 1 bus on the shoulders and The post Santa Cruz County receives $30 million for multimodal projects appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight high winds, rain batter the Bay Area ahead of next major storm system

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain and high winds to the region overnight with another system expected Sunday evening.Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous. He urged people to stay home."Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA

