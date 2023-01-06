Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Monterey County due to forecast storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings on Sunday due to a forecast storm and dangers of possible flooding. The areas under evacuation warning include, areas along the Pajaro River in North Monterey County which will impact 330 structures and 1,000 people. Areas...
County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat
PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Evacuation orders and warnings issued, rain expected overnight
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. Santa Cruz County...
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation advisories are back in effect as winter storms continue, and officials urge residents to be ready.
Officials from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, during the calm between storms. Their message, delivered outside of Casa da la Cultura in Pajaro, was to encourage residents to prepare for the next storm—the weather isn't over yet. They advised residents to brace for...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation orders issued, power outage affected peninsula
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Monterey County Evacuation Orders. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order...
'This is extremely serious': All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings
With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. About 4,620 students attend those schools.
Your photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers' eyes
We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here's a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
lookout.co
Damaged and without power, Capitola Village restaurants struggle to reopen and brace for next surge of storms
Restaurants in the Capitola Village are reeling from the aftermath of this week’s storm and preparing for more intense weather on the way. Power remains shut off to the village and many businesses are closed, throwing business owners and employees into a state of uncertainty about when they will reopen and be able to return to work.
A shot of tequila while you sandbag? In Soquel Village, a community comes together during the storm
As the flooded Soquel Creek threatened local restaurant Tortilla Flats, strangers stopped in to see if they could offer sandbags or help shovel sand into them; next-door business owners who rarely strayed over came to check in. The word "village" in Soquel Village was suddenly taking on new meaning.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
Neighbors along Soquel Creek say they had little warning their homes were about to flood
Several residents of Soquel Wharf Road told Lookout they had no warning from local officials that Soquel Creek would flood in last weekend's storms, leaving them without time to protect their homes. "It's kind of like the wild wild west out here right now," one resident said. Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig said the National Weather Service assured the county three times that the creek was not at risk of flooding.
CA-84 closed in both directions due to a landslide and flooding
A miles-long stretch of Niles Canyon Road, otherwise known as State Route-84, is currently shut down in Fremont due flooding and a landslide in the area, according to 511 alerts.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
indybay.org
Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter
E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm cleanup: After the storm, volunteers are needed for cleanup and recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — After a bomb cyclone wreaked havoc on sections of the Santa Cruz County coastline, volunteers are needed to help with recovery. People who want to help with the recovery effort can reach out to the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County. The center says they are...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: BEFORE, AFTER LOOK AT HARDEST-HIT AREAS
One of the hardest-hit areas from Wednesday's devastating storm was the Santa Cruz County coastline. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Santa Cruz County receives $30 million for multimodal projects
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission and Caltrans, and Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District announced that the county had received $30 million in Mega Grant funding to help with RTC’s Watsonville-Santa Cruz Multimodal Corridor Program projects. This funding will assist with the Highway 1 bus on the shoulders and The post Santa Cruz County receives $30 million for multimodal projects appeared first on KION546.
Overnight high winds, rain batter the Bay Area ahead of next major storm system
SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain and high winds to the region overnight with another system expected Sunday evening.Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous. He urged people to stay home."Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.The...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
