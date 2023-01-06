Bills’ player collapse highlights the importance of having first responders at athletic events

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- Doctors treating the Buffalo Bills player who went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football say he is showing lots of improvement.

24-year-old Damar Hamlin is awake and communicating with doctors.

A medical team rushed onto the field to perform CPR and defibrillation seconds after Hamlin collapsed- likely saving his life.

Although rare, first responders including high school athletic trainers prepare for these types of emergencies. And update emergency action plans annually. “Everybody has a role. It is all practiced and rehearsed. Everybody knows what they are doing and it should go along smoothly,” explains Mayo A.T. Joel Luedke.

The athletic trainers with Mayo Clinic Health System believe it’s important to have trained medical staff at all athletic events. Coaches and fans can also help by getting certified in first aid and CPR.

