Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
UT professor provides insight on Brazil Capitol Riot
University of Texas Austin Professor Wendy Hunter interviewed on KXAN to provide more insight one day after supporters of former right-wing President Jair Bolsanero's supporters stormed Congress, the supreme court and presidential palace.
