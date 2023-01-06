Man arrested in connection to homicide central Las Vegas valley

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Hunter Maliek in connection to a homicide.

A man was found dead in the central Las Vegas valley, just south of the Strip, on Dec. 26, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Las Vegas police.

LVMPD said officers responded to the area of the 7500 block of Placid Street around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive man on the ground. When officers arrived, police located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Maliek was arrested on January 3, 2023. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.