Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame

If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Boston College basketball coach Earl Grant reacts to nearly upsetting Duke

Boston College basketball and coach Earl Grant fell just short of an upset win against Duke Saturday afternoon, falling 65-64 at home. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 8-8 on the year with a 2-3 record in ACC play. Boston College actually outscored Duke in the second half, and led in some statistical areas, but the Eagles made one key mistake late in the game.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

A Few Thoughts on NC State’s 73-69 Win Over Virginia Tech

NC State led the whole entire game tonight, but the final minute was as stressful as I’ve watched in sometime, but the Wolfpack found a way to pick up another Quad 1 win on the road, defeating Virginia Tech 73-69. The truth of the matter is, NC State won...
RALEIGH, NC
Old Gold Black

Men’s basketball falls to UNC in Chapel Hill

After picking up a pair of important wins against Duke and Virginia Tech at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest fell to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels 88-79 following a valiant effort on the road. Despite shooting remarkably well from the field (49.1%) and from beyond the arc (47.6%), turnovers defined Wake Forest’s loss Wednesday night. The Demon Deacons gave the ball away 15 times, conceding 32 points in the process. While Wake Forest kept it close for the majority of the contest, leading at the half and at several other points, a 25-15 run in the closing 10 minutes for the Tar Heels would decisively lead UNC to victory.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Reaggravated injury sidelines Jeremy Roach again

When the Duke basketball team plays the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN), the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) will be without junior captain Jeremy Roach. According to a press release from the program, the 6-foot-2 point guard ...
DURHAM, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Ast month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
