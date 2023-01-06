Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame
If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
Blue Devils land FCS All-American OT Dan Volpe from NCAA Transfer Portal
Duke Football is coming off a record breaking season as rookie head coach Mike Elko turned an ACC bottom dwelling team into a nine win bowl champion...and but for a few bad bounces, Duke could have been a double-digit win team. Following such an important and successful year, it is...
247Sports
Boston College basketball coach Earl Grant reacts to nearly upsetting Duke
Boston College basketball and coach Earl Grant fell just short of an upset win against Duke Saturday afternoon, falling 65-64 at home. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 8-8 on the year with a 2-3 record in ACC play. Boston College actually outscored Duke in the second half, and led in some statistical areas, but the Eagles made one key mistake late in the game.
packinsider.com
A Few Thoughts on NC State’s 73-69 Win Over Virginia Tech
NC State led the whole entire game tonight, but the final minute was as stressful as I’ve watched in sometime, but the Wolfpack found a way to pick up another Quad 1 win on the road, defeating Virginia Tech 73-69. The truth of the matter is, NC State won...
Old Gold Black
Men’s basketball falls to UNC in Chapel Hill
After picking up a pair of important wins against Duke and Virginia Tech at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest fell to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels 88-79 following a valiant effort on the road. Despite shooting remarkably well from the field (49.1%) and from beyond the arc (47.6%), turnovers defined Wake Forest’s loss Wednesday night. The Demon Deacons gave the ball away 15 times, conceding 32 points in the process. While Wake Forest kept it close for the majority of the contest, leading at the half and at several other points, a 25-15 run in the closing 10 minutes for the Tar Heels would decisively lead UNC to victory.
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
Chronicle
Column: Military Bowl triumph sets up pivotal 2023 for Elko, Duke football
In closing out a breakthrough season under rookie head coach Mike Elko, Duke took care of business in the Military Bowl, controlling the line of scrimmage against a physical UCF bunch en route to a 30-13 victory in Annapolis, Md. And so, Elko’s first year ends at 9-4, with the...
Reaggravated injury sidelines Jeremy Roach again
When the Duke basketball team plays the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN), the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) will be without junior captain Jeremy Roach. According to a press release from the program, the 6-foot-2 point guard ...
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coach
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. A&T will hold an introductory press conference Jan. 9 at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keeshawn Silver, UNC transfer and former 5-star DL, announces SEC commitment
Keeshawn Silver, a former 5-star defensive lineman, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Silver announced on social media that he would play at Kentucky, and he will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. Silver, who is known by the nickname ‘Big Kountry,’ entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.
NC A&T officially announces football coach
NC A&T announces Vincent Brown as head coach, confirming news previously reported by HBCU Gameday. The post NC A&T officially announces football coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
cbs17
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
OPINION: Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Ast month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
