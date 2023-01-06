Read full article on original website
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Kawhi Leonard Calls Out Tyronn Lue For Benching Him And Other Starters Against The Nuggets
Kawhi Leonard wasn't so happy after Tyronn Lue decided to bench him and other Los Angeles Clippers players late in game against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA Insider Says Knicks Are Not Willing To Move Julius Randle
The Knicks don't want to trade Julius Randle.
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says 'guarding the basketball' was key to win over Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tough night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In their 108-102 win over the Pelicans, the Nets had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to win a game in which superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to go 16-of-48 (33%) from the field which includes Irving shooting 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line.
Durant has 33 points to lead Nets past Pelicans, 108-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to miss 32 shots and didn’t let it bother them one bit. Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Irving scored seven of his 19 points in the final 1:12 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. “Our growth as a team is just seeing some of the leaders on our team, including myself, be poised,” said Irving, whose 3 from 29 feet away with 44 seconds left gave the Nets a 106-100 lead and doomed New Orleans to just its fifth home loss this season. “That’s probably where I feel like we’re making incredible strides in games like this.” T.J. Warren scored 15 points for Brooklyn and Royce O’Neale added 14, including a 3-pointer with 2:27 left.
Ja Morant pushes for Knicks’ Jericho Sims inclusion in All-Star Slam Dunk contest
New York Knicks‘ high-flying reserve center Jericho Sims has a big fan in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant pushed for Sims’ inclusion in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest after news broke out that Houston’s Kenyon Martin, Jr. has committed to joining the competition. So far,...
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
The No. 3 Seed Vikings Will Play Host to the No. 6 Seed Giants
After the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-13 on Sunday afternoon, there was a glimmer of hope that Minnesota might land the No. 2 seed if David Blough and the Arizona Cardinals could pull off a little bit of magic against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Brooklyn most recently had a 12-game win streak snapped but has propelled itself up to third place...
NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat
The Brooklyn Nets take a trip to South Beach on Sunday to battle the Miami Heat and won 102-101. This is the first time that these teams have played each other this season. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six assists while Kevin Durant had 17 points and four rebounds despite leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Seth Curry had 14 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 13.
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Kevin Durant draws bold MVP take from Kyle Kuzma amid Nets’ hot streak
The Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind Kevin Durant’s lead, and so Kyle Kuzma believes the man should be given more credit. On Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Durant stepped up big time to help Brooklyn erase a 15-point lead and win 108-102. The Slim Reaper was 9-of-26 from the floor, but he did make four of his seven attempts from deep en route to 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
