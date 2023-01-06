Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days
Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.
Oklahomans await charges after insurrection anniversary
President Biden handed out a plethora of award medals for those individuals defending the capitol and protecting Democracy this week.
klax-tv.com
FDA confirms Clostridium Botulinum type C was found in alfalfa hay cubes tied to the death of multiple horses in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Animal Health & Food Safety Laboratory (CAHFS), has confirmed the presence of Clostridium botulinum type C in alfalfa hay cubes linked to the death of at least 20 horses in Louisiana. This incident, which has evolved into a multi-state epizootic of Equine Botulism linked to the same alfalfa hay cubes, has also been connected to at least 28 similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, with many other horses becoming clinically ill. Equine Botulism is a condition caused from a bacterial toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum. In this incident, the condition was likely caused from direct ingestion of the toxin produced by the vegetative bacteria through contamination of the alfalfa hay cubes.
KLTV
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
KTEN.com
Eco-friendly 'water cremations' now available in Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Flameless "cremation" is now an option in Oklahoma. One funeral home thinks this might offer some peace of mind for those thinking about life after death. The newly emerging method uses water-like chemicals to do what the flames usually do, and the process is a little easier to come to terms with.
New record set for January tornadoes in Oklahoma
Five tornadoes — all tracked in the same night — set the record for tornadoes in the month of January in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
KLTV
Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans, that they are looking at raising their own chickens for eggs, even in municipal areas. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions. That’s...
‘Something is wrong at the Oklahoma State Health Department’: Records show OK falling behind on Covid variant testing, OSDH denies it
Every state has been testing Covid-19 variants since the pandemic began to allow for a better understanding of what physicians are dealing with and how to treat it, but documents show a delay in the CDC receiving variant samples from Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt set to be sworn into office for second time
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time. Setup for the inauguration took place all week at the Capitol. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend, along with several hundred students.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOKI FOX 23
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
