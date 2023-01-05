Read full article on original website
Stages St. Louis Co-Founder Jack Lane Moves On
Don’t call it retirement — call it a second act. With excitement about new beginnings, Jack Lane is marking the end of an era at Stages St. Louis, the theater company he co-founded 37 years ago with Michael Hamilton. His protégé, Associate Producer Andrew S. Kuhlman, succeeded him...
KHS Student Receives Honorable Mention in NYT Writing Contest
Kirkwood High School junior Emery Bowman is one of 46 students across the country to receive an honorable mention in the New York Times 100-word Personal Narrative Contest for her story, “Closet.”. The contest invited students to write a short, powerful story about a meaningful experience in their lives...
North Glendale Teacher Earns National Board Certification
Brittany Holt, a first grade teacher at North Glendale Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District, is now one of only 3% of teachers in the country — and just 1.66% of Missouri teachers — who have earned National Board Certification. Holt earned her certification in literacy for...
Balkan Treat Box Coffee Shop OK’d For Webster
Early risers in Webster Groves soon will have a new morning routine option. City council members on Jan. 3 unanimously approved a coffee shop, Telva at The Ridge, at 60 N. Gore Ave., adjacent to Rolling Ridge Nursery. Owner Loryn Nalic, who co-owns the Balkan Treat Box in the Old...
No Money For Early Childhood Programs In WG
The Webster Groves City Council and City Manager Marie Peoples continue to ignore our inquiries and calls to action for fundamental family services (early childhood programming). Mayor Laura Arnold has returned a few of my calls, providing a range of excuses that I’m tired of hearing. Nearly every neighboring...
9 Candidates File For Board Of Education
Nine candidates have filed for a position on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education. There are three, three-year positions available. The election will be held on April 4. The candidates are, in order of ballot appearance: Justin Hauke, Tara Scheer, Jo Doll, Courtney Schaefer, Tiffany Albrecht, Jessica Dewes,...
District Set To Hire 3 New Principals
The Kirkwood School District is set to hire three new principals for the 2023-2024 school year. Kirkwood High School’s Michael Havener, North Glendale Elementary’s Jennifer Sisul and Tillman Elementary’s Maria Stobbe have all announced their departure from the district after the close of the current academic year.
Cardinals Caravan 2023 Schedule is out
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2023 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance. The Cardinals Caravan returns for the first time since 2020 and will traverse 20 different cities across Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. A combination of more than 35 current Cardinals players, minor league prospects, alumni and team broadcasters will embark on one of six different caravans through Cardinal Nation from January 13-16.
N. Elm Water Main; Vote To Tax Marijuana
Webster Groves council members on Jan. 3 approved a temporary construction easement for Missouri-American Water to relocate the water main along North Elm Avenue and Kirkham Avenue for a culvert replacement project — a step, city officials have said, toward mitigating flooding in the area. Also on Jan. 3,...
Apartments, Condos May Soon Be Allowed
A recent vote by the Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission is paving the way for a major apartment complex project. The commission last month voted unanimously in favor of amending the city’s comprehensive plan to allow for multifamily housing, including apartment buildings and condominiums. The amendment limits multifamily developments to west of Ballas Road in areas with commercial zoning. Developments must have frontage on Manchester Road.
