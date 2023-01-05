A recent vote by the Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission is paving the way for a major apartment complex project. The commission last month voted unanimously in favor of amending the city’s comprehensive plan to allow for multifamily housing, including apartment buildings and condominiums. The amendment limits multifamily developments to west of Ballas Road in areas with commercial zoning. Developments must have frontage on Manchester Road.

DES PERES, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO