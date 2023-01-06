Read full article on original website
WTVQ
FCPS introduces students to district-wide programs through annual showcase
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fayette County Schools hosted an annual showcase to introduce families and students to programs available in the district. Hundreds of Fayette County families attended the annual Innovative Programs Showcase at Tates Creek High School. More than 30 programs were in one space, allowing parents and students to...
fox56news.com
New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health care home’
There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health …. There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. Jan. 6...
WKYT 27
Chris Singleton shares his story of resilience in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Singleton is a public speaker and author who lost his mother in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. He travels around the country sharing his story with companies, sports teams and children alike. “One of the things my mom taught me was just to be...
WTVQ
Ballroom House hosts first Bluegrass Dancesport Invitational
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Lexington dance studio was full of fox trots and tangos Saturday for the first-ever Bluegrass dancesport invitational. The Ballroom House hosted nearly forty dancers, for the chance to experience a competition-like atmosphere. The event featured ballroom, latin, other dances, all judged by world-renowned dancer...
WTVQ
LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Compartment Corner: Lexington (KY) Seagrave Aerialscope Tower Ladder
The city of Lexington is the county seat of Fayette County and the second largest city in Kentucky. Perhaps it’s best known as the “Horse Capital of the World” due to its location in the Bluegrass region of the state. The Bluegrass region is known for its highly fertile soil and makes for prime pastures for breeding thoroughbred race horses.
WTVQ
Manchester woman shares journey of addiction and recovery, as program that helped her expands
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Freedom House an addiction recovery program by Volunteers of America is expanding into central Kentucky. On Friday, VOA alongside Humana and various state leaders, announced the expansion of the program. The Freedom House program offers a comprehensive approach to treatment, providing connections, resources and education.
fox56news.com
UK enhancing Holocaust education for teachers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 2018, the Kentucky state legislature passed the Holocaust Education Act. This mandated that Holocaust education had to be taught in all public middle and high schools in the state. Now, the University of Kentucky is hosting workshops to support Kentucky teachers in meeting the requirement of the state.
WTVQ
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
q95fm.net
Neogen Opens Mt. Sterling Location With Nearly $10 Million Investment Creating 79 Full-Time Jobs
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Neogen Corp., a manufacturer of animal and food safety products, on its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since locating in...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek. A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday. Our best chances for rain arrive as we...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State hoops takes the court at home against Tuskegee
Kentucky State hoops takes the court at home against …. Justin Logan's forecast: Increasing sunshine today. The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road is back to selling their famous snacks. UK enhancing Holocaust education across the state. 20 educators will be trained as teacher-leaders on Holocaust education. They will then...
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Lexington
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
Wave 3
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
davidsonlocal.com
Lexington Fire Department has FREE smoke alarms
CITY RESIDENTS: Lexington Fire Department has FREE smoke alarms that were donated by the American Red Cross. Any resident of the City of Lexington can receive a brand new smoke alarm FREE of charge. To get yours call the Fire Marshal's Office at (336)248-3933 during business hours to schedule a...
