Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
Yardbarker
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Yardbarker
A Looming Decision In The Steelers Organization Could Have Damaging Effects On 2023 Season And Beyond
As Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin put it after the team’s 28-14 Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the organization’s season came to a ”screeching halt” on Sunday. Despite the victory, the Miami Dolphins escaped the New York Jets, 11-6 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. All hope quickly diminished late in the afternoon and the franchise heads into the off-season with plenty of things to work and improve on. The question every fan currently has for Tomlin is: will offensive coordinator, Matt Canada be back as the play-caller in 2023?
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Yardbarker
The Steelers’ 7 Sacks On Deshaun Watson Should Set Off Alarms All Over AFC North That 2023 Will Belong To Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills did their part, but the New York Jets and Joe Flacco just couldn’t find a way against Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The hole was too deep to dig out of, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers sure tried. The Steelers finished 3-3 in the AFC North and are ultimately a TJ Watt injury short of the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's 17-yard sack: "I was yelling in his ear"
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
Yardbarker
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hint at retirement after loss to Lions?
Did Aaron Rodgers hint at retirement after his Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 18? That’s what many are wondering. Rodgers threw an interception with his team down by four and 3:37 left in what turned out to be Green Bay’s final possession.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers promises to do this to former teammate Jamaal Williams in Week 18
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against the Detroit Lions. The game was flexed to Sunday night by the NFL due to the intrigue surrounding the game. A win for Green Bay and they’re in the playoffs. It’s as simple as that.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Yardbarker
Lions defender had pettiest tweet after knocking Packers out of playoffs
Kerby Joseph let the petty flow through his veins after Sunday’s spoiler win over the rival Green Bay Packers. Joseph and the Detroit Lions shut the Packers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory on Sunday night. Though the Lions had already themselves been eliminated with the Seattle...
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
Comments / 0