FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS offer CPR class
Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS is offering a community CPR class at their station. The class will teach participants how to perform CPR and use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).
CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany
A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
WNYT
CDTA launches drive car sharing
CDTA is working to make transportation more accessible to those who may not always have access to a car with a new program called car sharing. CDTA kicked off a new program Friday, allowing drivers to book vehicles, using an app. Drive carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24...
Water main break in Menands
The Village of Menands Citizen Notification System is reporting a water main break on Van Rensselaer Boulevard. Residents of the area may experience low or no water pressure.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops
A lucky Stewart's Shop customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart's at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
iBerkshires.com
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
Police: Man Stole 7 Snow Blowers from HD and Lowes in Clifton Park
7 Snow Blowers...20 Warrants...and a Partridge in a Pear Tree!. The Schenectady PD is all too familiar with a man arrested recently and accused of stealing as many as seven snowblowers from Home Depot and Lowes during a month-long spree. According to a report from News 10 ABC, police say...
newyorkupstate.com
Must-see home: Schenectady house part of historic GE Realty Plot inspired by Central Park
Schenectady, N.Y. — The GE Realty Plot is more than just a neighborhood. It’s a window into the history of one of America’s most storied companies, General Electric. Originally an undeveloped tract of land owned by Union College in Schenectady, it was sold to GE at the turn of the 19th century to help the college pay off a debt.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
WNYT
Fort Salem Theater gets $30,000 grant
Fort Salem Theater is starting this year’s season with a $30,000 grant. It comes from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the non-profit arts and culture sector. The season starts on March 17 with “Spring Awakening,” a rock musical based on the...
theupstater.com
Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W
GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
DMV: Poughkeepsie limo owner had phony registration
Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens, have each been charged with felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and falsifying business records.
Old Glenville firehouse to become gaming studio
The former Glenville Fire Station is getting a makeover.
Grafton Lakes State Park hosts 38th Winter Festival
Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting the 38th Annual Winter Festival on January 21. The fest will feature outdoor events along with indoor exhibits, food, and family-friendly activities.
Schenectady man arrested for Brunswick robbery
Police have made an arrest in connection to a theft that took place in September at the Plaza Discount Wines & Liquors in Brunswick.
albanymagic.com
2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region
Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
