ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany

A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point

How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

CDTA launches drive car sharing

CDTA is working to make transportation more accessible to those who may not always have access to a car with a new program called car sharing. CDTA kicked off a new program Friday, allowing drivers to book vehicles, using an app. Drive carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Menands

The Village of Menands Citizen Notification System is reporting a water main break on Van Rensselaer Boulevard. Residents of the area may experience low or no water pressure.
MENANDS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Fort Salem Theater gets $30,000 grant

Fort Salem Theater is starting this year’s season with a $30,000 grant. It comes from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the non-profit arts and culture sector. The season starts on March 17 with “Spring Awakening,” a rock musical based on the...
SALEM, NY
theupstater.com

Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W

GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
GLENMONT, NY
albanymagic.com

2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region

Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy