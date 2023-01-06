ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will push through the area tonight and this will bring in a few showers across the region. However, everyone will not get wet and this will not be significant rainfall by any means. Most will remain cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping down into the middle 40s. Monday will start off cloudy, but sunny skies will start taking over in the afternoon with the cold front keeping high in the mid-60s to upper 60s on Monday. The biggest changes will be felt overnight as lows fall into the upper 30s with a few clouds moving in again. Tuesday keeps the same trend with a few clouds in the morning and sunshine later in the day as highs copy the trend of the 60s. No big changes for the dry pattern on Wednesday, but you will notice temperatures warming up into the 70s ahead of our next rainmaker. A new frontal system will be in Georgia on Thursday and this will be the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will lead to opportunities for some heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms with severe weather in the line of slight already, but the extent is yet to be determined. However, we will see growing confidence in that severe weather forecast coming closer to time. After the front passes by Friday morning, we’ll begin to see cooler conditions once again with skies clearing out. Expect plenty of sunshine here in the area for the next weekend with fairly chilly highs in the 50s with lows possibly down into the 20s and mainly 30s.

ALBANY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO