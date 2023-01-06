Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will push through the area tonight and this will bring in a few showers across the region. However, everyone will not get wet and this will not be significant rainfall by any means. Most will remain cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping down into the middle 40s. Monday will start off cloudy, but sunny skies will start taking over in the afternoon with the cold front keeping high in the mid-60s to upper 60s on Monday. The biggest changes will be felt overnight as lows fall into the upper 30s with a few clouds moving in again. Tuesday keeps the same trend with a few clouds in the morning and sunshine later in the day as highs copy the trend of the 60s. No big changes for the dry pattern on Wednesday, but you will notice temperatures warming up into the 70s ahead of our next rainmaker. A new frontal system will be in Georgia on Thursday and this will be the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will lead to opportunities for some heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms with severe weather in the line of slight already, but the extent is yet to be determined. However, we will see growing confidence in that severe weather forecast coming closer to time. After the front passes by Friday morning, we’ll begin to see cooler conditions once again with skies clearing out. Expect plenty of sunshine here in the area for the next weekend with fairly chilly highs in the 50s with lows possibly down into the 20s and mainly 30s.
Staying Mild and Mostly Dry
A cloudless day across South Georgia today. An area of high pressure is directly overhead. Tonight will be another cool night. It won’t be as cold as last night. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s. That’s about normal for this time of year. Some more...
Strata Coffee Roasting offers a taste of operation in Albany
ALBANY — Out Gillionville Road a few miles, on the left side of the highway going west, is what appears to be an old convenience store. At night, if it is one’s destination, it looks a little sketchy, with darkened gas pumps. But step out of the car,...
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational. The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on...
Thomasville’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ continues efforts to recycle Christmas trees
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’ll be a chip off your shoulder when you bring your undecorated Christmas tree to Thomasville’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event on Saturday to properly dispose of it. The event is an environmentally friendly way to dispose of your Christmas...
COVID numbers rising in Albany area, with 45% increase at Phoebe over last week
ALBANY — As post-pandemic life continues to return to a more normal structure, the disease that killed more than a million Americans seems to be fading into the rearview mirror of public consciousness. Mask-wearing has declined significantly, and COVID-19 has faded from the headlines and daily conversations. But an...
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Albany teams win five of six Friday night games
ALBANY - Region basketball competitions began Friday night with all three Albany schools competing with Monroe and Dougherty at home while Westover was on the road in Bainbridge. Both Dougherty and Monroe teams won Friday night while the Lady Patriots of Westover breezed to a big win and the Patriots fell in a close game against Bainbridge.
Southwest Georgia Scouts attain merit badges at Winter Camp
VALDOSTA — South Georgia Council, Scouts BSA, recently held its annual Winter Camp at Camp Patten north of Valdosta. The camp provides scouts a chance to complete merit badges and gain experience in cold-weather camping. Attending were Troops 3 and 13 from Albany; Troops 454, 403, 410 and 2020...
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALDON to present 46th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
ALBANY — Educator and former Dougherty County Schools Superintendent John Culbreath will be the featured speaker when the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) presents the 46th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. The Feb. 2 event, which kicks off at 6:30 a.m., will be held at the Merry Acres...
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
Terrell County takes Monroe to overtime before Tornadoes can win; Monroe girls breeze to 8th straight win
ALBANY — It was not supposed to be this close. Earlier this season, No. 9-ranked Monroe (10-4) beat Terrell County by 41 points in Dawson but Saturday night it took a game-saving rebound from Jaquan Maddox with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 62-59 win. The ninth-ranked Lady Tornadoes had no problem with the Lady Greenwave as they posted their eighth straight win by a 67-19 final in the opener of the basketball doubleheader.
2 people dead in car accident on I-475 and I-75 split in south Bibb identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of I-475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
First African American Dougherty County Commission Chairman unofficially sworn in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lorenzo Heard will officially be sworn in Monday morning as Dougherty County Commission chairman. Saturday night the community held an unofficial swearing-in ceremony at Monroe High School. Heard will serve as the first African American chairman of Dougherty County. Heard is a Leesburg native who has...
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
Man with several active warrants captured after traffic stop
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- What started as a simple traffic stop, led Dougherty County deputies to capture a man with several active warrants. While participating in a traffic stop, deputies found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in 24-year-old Walterious Jermoski Brown's possession. Upon further investigation, Brown was arrested on...
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
