Avery County, NC

Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old Avery County man

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old Avery County man who could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said.

Douglas Eugene Styles was last seen on Black Bear Trail in Linville.

He could be going to Watauga or Buncombe counties.

He is in a 2022 Honda CRV with the North Carolina tag number E095BP. There is a Citadel plate on the front of the Honda.

Styles has short grey hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Call the police if you have any information.

A photo was not provided with this alert.

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
