MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public School System is looking forward to their Signature Academy Showcase this year. Claire Minto and Lakenda Craig joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. The showcase takes place January 10, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity...

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO