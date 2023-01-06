Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
At ASD, 'All means All' in safety measures, too
ALAMOSA — On a warm autumn afternoon in mid-September of 2022, parents of Alamosa High School students were sent into a state of panic as word spread like wildfire throughout the community that there was an “active shooter” at the school. Protocol kicked in with messages going out to parents and the Alamosa Police Department responding to the scene in less than 2 minutes.
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLVH welcomes its first baby of 2023
Tristan Lujan was the first baby born in 2023 at the SLV Health Regional Medical Center in Alamosa. Tristan was born at 2:49 a.m. on Jan. 3 to parents Lea Gallegos and Jared Lujan, weighing in at 8 pounds and 20 inches long. The SLVH Labor and Delivery nurse leadership team bought them a gift basket worth over $200 and hand-made onesies to celebrate the occasion.
