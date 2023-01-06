ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

WGAL

Coroner called to police incident in Lancaster County

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a police incident in Lancaster County. They say the incident was in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. According to emergency dispatchers, the incident began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The coroner confirms a male is dead. West Hempfield...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to early-morning shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police were called to a shooting early Monday morning in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street. Laurel Street was closed between Vine and High Street as police investigated what happened. There were numerous officers at the scene, which was sealed off with crime scene tape.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Fire chief accused of theft in Dauphin County

PAXTANG, Pa. — A Dauphin County fire company is being removed from service after its chief was charged with felony theft. According to the Paxtang Borough Manager, the action was taken because the Paxtang Fire Company refused to immediately suspend Chief Matthew Lemmon. Removing the company from service will...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide

On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
WGAL

York County fire under investigation

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in the 2500 block of Hepplewhite Drive in Manchester Township Saturday morning. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the fire was in an attached garage. York City, Dover Township, and Strinestown Fire provided assistance. Fire officials say...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of kicking nurse in the face at Ephrata hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash

The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
YORK COUNTY, PA

