WGAL
Coroner called to police incident in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a police incident in Lancaster County. They say the incident was in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. According to emergency dispatchers, the incident began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The coroner confirms a male is dead. West Hempfield...
abc27.com
Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
WGAL
Police respond to early-morning shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police were called to a shooting early Monday morning in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street. Laurel Street was closed between Vine and High Street as police investigated what happened. There were numerous officers at the scene, which was sealed off with crime scene tape.
WGAL
Fire chief accused of theft in Dauphin County
PAXTANG, Pa. — A Dauphin County fire company is being removed from service after its chief was charged with felony theft. According to the Paxtang Borough Manager, the action was taken because the Paxtang Fire Company refused to immediately suspend Chief Matthew Lemmon. Removing the company from service will...
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township. State police said...
WGAL
Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide
On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
WGAL
Person found shot to death at apartment complex in Lancaster County
Police found a person fatally shot on Sunday at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. West Hempfield Township police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the West Lincoln Apartments in Mountville, they said the person was already dead. Neighbors told WGAL News 8 that the...
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
WGAL
York County fire under investigation
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in the 2500 block of Hepplewhite Drive in Manchester Township Saturday morning. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the fire was in an attached garage. York City, Dover Township, and Strinestown Fire provided assistance. Fire officials say...
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
abc27.com
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
local21news.com
Man accused of kicking nurse in the face at Ephrata hospital
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
local21news.com
Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
Woman, 55 killed after hitting tractor-trailer at red light in central Pa.
Saturday evening’s automobile crash in Springettsbury Township claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman, the York County Coroner’s office said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to the coroner. The...
WGAL
Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash
The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
