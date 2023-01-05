Damar Hamlin has made ‘substantial improvement’ after in-game cardiac arrest, medical team says, but his road to recovery could be long

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now at a Buffalo hospital, having been released from the medical facility where he stayed seven days after his heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday during a video news conference.
KTVZ
Josh Allen describes kickoff return touchdown in first play since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest as ‘spiritual’
Josh Allen could barely hold back his emotions as he described Nyheim Hines’ kick return touchdown in the Buffalo Bills’ first play since teammate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. With Hamlin watching from his hospital bed and after some powerful pre-game tributes, Hines took the opening kickoff...
KTVZ
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after one season
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season in charge, the team announced on Sunday. The Texans finished the year with a 3-13-1 record. “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement.
Comments / 0