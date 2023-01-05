Damar Hamlin has made ‘substantial improvement’ after in-game cardiac arrest, medical team says, but his road to recovery could be long

The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season in charge, the team announced on Sunday. The Texans finished the year with a 3-13-1 record. “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement.

