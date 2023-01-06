Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
Wichita Eagle
Texans Lead Colts At Halftime, No. 1 Draft Pick in Jeopardy
INDIANAPOLIS -- As Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green grabbed his legs, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger made an inexplicable, ill-fated decision to throw the football while falling to the ground. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard pounced on the errant pass, batting it to himself and scooting 39 yards for...
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game
DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Lose to Texans, Face Most Important Offseason in 25 Years
The nightmare is finally over. An abysmal season for the Indianapolis Colts ended on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Texans 32-31. The Colts took the lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter but could not hang on as the Texans completed a Hail Mary attempt with 50 seconds remaining.
Lions stock watch: Jared Goff 'a perfect fit,' erases any doubt as QB of future
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Lambeau Field. Stock up ...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Ekow Boye-Doe, Cornerback, Kansas State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
From Bad to Boneheaded, Packers’ Season Ends vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Run the table? How about trip over it. Needing a victory to get into the NFL playoffs, the Green Bay Packers folded like a card table and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday night. With four consecutive wins, the Packers fought to keep...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18
The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Remain No. 3 Seed in NFC Playoffs, Will Host Giants in Wild Card Round
The Vikings did their part. The Cardinals, unsurprisingly, did not. Minnesota needed a win over Chicago and a Cardinals upset over the 49ers to pass San Francisco for the No. 2 seed in the NFC on Sunday. The Vikings won their game, but as expected, the 49ers routed the Cardinals for their tenth consecutive win. That means the 49ers, by virtue of a conference record tiebreaker, have clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference.
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Raiders
The Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, though not all that comes with it. Well, maybe not. That’s up to the Bills on Sunday. But first things first: The Chiefs did their part Saturday, concluding their regular season schedule with a 31-13 victory against the Raiders. They played their most complete half of the season across the opening two quarters, and what better time than on the verge of the playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bills Will Pay Damar Hamlin Full Salary While on IR
The Bills plan to honor safety Damar Hamlin with a series of tributes Sunday in the aftermath of his on-field medical emergency in Monday’s game against the Bengals. But apart from symbolic gestures, the franchise plans to take care of the 24-year-old financially by paying his salary in full for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Wichita Eagle
Texans BREAKING: Coach Lovie Smith Fired - First of Many Changes?
The Houston Texans ended their dreadful 2022 campaign with a 32-31 Week 18 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. ... and shortly thereafter, they ended the reign of Lovie Smith as the head coach. The Texans achieved their goal of ending the season on a high note. Not only did they...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja’Marr Chase Down The Sideline, Expands Cincinnati’s Lead Over Baltimore
CINCINNATI — The Bengals expanded their lead to 17-0 early in the first quarter against a banged-up Baltimore Ravens team. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase on a 21-yard dime to secure the star wideout's ninth touchdown, along with another 1,000-yard season. Check out the big score from...
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing
The time has come when the Cleveland Browns have relieved Joe Woods of his defensive coordinator duties. Following a 7-10 showing in 2022, the Browns parted ways with Woods the day following the 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans called for Woods to be fired early in the...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin During Week 18 Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are using one of the several ways the NFL has allowed teams to share their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Steelers are joining a number of teams around the league in painting the "3" on the 30-yard lines blue and red to honor Hamlin, who wears number three.
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman headlines Chiefs’ list of inactive players vs. Raiders in Las Vegas
The Chiefs are missing a pair of wide receivers for today’s Week 18 NFL game — the team’s regular-season finale. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and rookie Skyy Moore (hand) are among the Chiefs’ seven inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: CFP Championship Special
As we watch the college football season come to an end, and we prepare for the final steps of the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Comments / 0