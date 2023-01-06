ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Wichita Eagle

Where Will Commanders Pick in 2023 NFL Draft?

With the 2022 NFL season officially complete, teams are either preparing for the playoffs or preparing a drink on the couch. For the Washington Commanders, an 8-8-1 record was not enough to qualify themselves a spot in this year's playoffs by a 0.5-game. That means the Commanders, along with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Texans Lead Colts At Halftime, No. 1 Draft Pick in Jeopardy

INDIANAPOLIS -- As Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green grabbed his legs, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger made an inexplicable, ill-fated decision to throw the football while falling to the ground. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard pounced on the errant pass, batting it to himself and scooting 39 yards for...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Mock Draft: CFP Championship Special

As we watch the college football season come to an end, and we prepare for the final steps of the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith

Following their 32-31 Sunday win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, according to multiple reports. Smith's Texans tenure ends after just one season, with the Texans finishing the year with the NFL's second-worst record at 3-13-1. After Smith elected to go for two...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field. For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin During Week 18 Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are using one of the several ways the NFL has allowed teams to share their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Steelers are joining a number of teams around the league in painting the "3" on the 30-yard lines blue and red to honor Hamlin, who wears number three.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game

DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame

Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Patriots at Bills: Mac Jones, Stefon Diggs Among 3 to Watch

The New England Patriots are looking to qualify for the postseason as they prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Emotions will understandably be high as the Bills will be taking the field for the first time since the horrific collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite having been resuscitated twice due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin is on the road to a remarkable recovery. In a league-wide demonstration of solidarity, the Patriots and Bills will join all teams showing their love and support for Hamlin through pregame activities, as well as on-field apparel and markings.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Romello Edwards Enters Transfer Portal

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
KNOXVILLE, TN

