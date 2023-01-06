Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Ekow Boye-Doe, Cornerback, Kansas State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Where Will Commanders Pick in 2023 NFL Draft?
With the 2022 NFL season officially complete, teams are either preparing for the playoffs or preparing a drink on the couch. For the Washington Commanders, an 8-8-1 record was not enough to qualify themselves a spot in this year's playoffs by a 0.5-game. That means the Commanders, along with the...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Lead Colts At Halftime, No. 1 Draft Pick in Jeopardy
INDIANAPOLIS -- As Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green grabbed his legs, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger made an inexplicable, ill-fated decision to throw the football while falling to the ground. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard pounced on the errant pass, batting it to himself and scooting 39 yards for...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: CFP Championship Special
As we watch the college football season come to an end, and we prepare for the final steps of the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Wichita Eagle
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in regular-season finale
The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders renew acquaintances Saturday in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium. Week 18 marks their 127th meeting, including the postseason. The Chiefs hold a 71-54-2 all-time edge in this AFC West series, including a 30-29 win in Week 5. The Chiefs have dominated the annual...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ST Coordinator Keith Armstrong ‘Proud Of’ Rookie Contributions
Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't tend to look toward their rookie classes for critical contributions in their first seasons. Championship-caliber teams don't usually have enough openings for unproven players to get significant opportunities. This is why most of them have to make their marks on special teams, just...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith
Following their 32-31 Sunday win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, according to multiple reports. Smith's Texans tenure ends after just one season, with the Texans finishing the year with the NFL's second-worst record at 3-13-1. After Smith elected to go for two...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field. For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin During Week 18 Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are using one of the several ways the NFL has allowed teams to share their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Steelers are joining a number of teams around the league in painting the "3" on the 30-yard lines blue and red to honor Hamlin, who wears number three.
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman headlines Chiefs’ list of inactive players vs. Raiders in Las Vegas
The Chiefs are missing a pair of wide receivers for today’s Week 18 NFL game — the team’s regular-season finale. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and rookie Skyy Moore (hand) are among the Chiefs’ seven inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game
DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Wichita Eagle
Why the Chiefs’ path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed is a lesson (and sign) for their future
Chiefs coach Andy Reid stood behind a lectern, articulating the journey of a regular season that had just concluded, even as we all know what’s most important is what awaits. This era of Chiefs football is long past being judged by playoff seeding, replaced instead by what they do with it.
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots at Bills: Mac Jones, Stefon Diggs Among 3 to Watch
The New England Patriots are looking to qualify for the postseason as they prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Emotions will understandably be high as the Bills will be taking the field for the first time since the horrific collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite having been resuscitated twice due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin is on the road to a remarkable recovery. In a league-wide demonstration of solidarity, the Patriots and Bills will join all teams showing their love and support for Hamlin through pregame activities, as well as on-field apparel and markings.
Wichita Eagle
Romello Edwards Enters Transfer Portal
The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 road win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs set the tone for the game with a play on their first drive. Patrick Mahomes found Justin Watson deep...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
Comments / 0