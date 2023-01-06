ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Once seen as liability, Steelers offensive line has been driving force late in season

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz3td_0k55zJI700

Soon after he accepted the Chief Award, given to the Pittsburgh Steelers player most cooperative with media, Mason Cole cheekily made note of his experience with reporters as his first year with the team progressed.

“The questions seem to have gotten a lot easier as the season has gone on,” said Cole, the team’s veteran starting center.

Cole was referring to his position group being an obvious target for probing questions befitting a unit that had been highly criticized by fans throughout the preseason and early portions of the regular season.

Remember the preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars? The one in which then-starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was seemingly under siege throughout the first half, and the running backs combined for 10 yards on 10 carries?

At that point, many who follow the team believed the offensive line would continue to be a significant weakness that could hold back the entire offense while simultaneously stunting the growth of future franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett (if, the thinking went, they didn’t get Pickett injured first).

A funny thing has happened since those dog days of late summer. When the stretch drive of the regular season arrived, the O-line became a strength.

“Thinking back to standing out here in the preseason after a game when the O-line was labeled as they were, I think of the way they’ve come together and the job they’ve done,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “You win up front. That’s the fact of life. I think there’s a great credit to them for what they’ve done.”

The line was the first place Canada gave credit when asked about the improvement of the overall offense late in the season.

Since the bye week, the Steelers are averaging 4.3 yards per carry and 146.3 yards per game rushing and have allowed an average of 2.0 sacks per game. Those rushing numbers are up almost a half yard per carry and more than 50 yards per game all while allowing, on average, a full sack fewer per game.

“We just have guys that really just care about getting better,” right guard James Daniels said, “and that’s all they do every day is they come in and think about how they can help, how they can be a better employee of the Steelers organization.”

Daniels and Cole are five-year NFL veterans who signed with the Steelers in March as free agents. Each has been an upgrade at his position, but the holdover starters on the unit, likewise, have been better in 2022. Kevin Dotson won a training-camp competition against Kendrick Green to start at left guard, Dan Moore is a year wiser after being a rookie fourth-round pick starting at left tackle in 2021 and Chuks Okorafor is in Year 3 as the Steelers starting right tackle.

All five have started all 16 games this season — a rarity for an offensive line in the NFL — and coach Mike Tomlin attributed that yearlong cohesion to the unit’s upward trajectory.

“A collective like that, where cohesion is significant, not having a lot of lack of availability within the collective is significant for collective growth,” Tomlin said.

Statistical quantitative evaluation of an offensive line is never easy, but ESPN does calculate “blocking win rates” for linemen (and defensive players). Led by Daniels ranking as the seventh-best guard and Cole the 10th-best center in the category, the Steelers are the fifth-best offensive line in the NFL at pass block win rate.

ESPN ranks the Steelers 16th in run-block win rate. Footballoutsiders.com calculates that the Steelers have been the best in the NFL this season in converting short-yardage runs (defined as third or fourth down with 1 or 2 yards to go). The Steelers also have the sixth-best rate of fewest runs for zero or negative yards.

Since the start of December, the Steelers have allowed a total of five sacks in five games. The running game produced 198 yards during this past Sunday’s win at the Baltimore Ravens.

“I remember back in the preseason,” Daniels said Thursday, “someone asked me a question, and I said, ‘We’re not worried about peaking in August, because if you play your best ball in August or September … or even early the early part of December … you’re not going to be a very good offensive line and not be a very good team.’

“We knew — I knew — the guys would be focused on improvement, and that’s what we’ve done. To me, it’s no surprise.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

A Looming Decision In The Steelers Organization Could Have Damaging Effects On 2023 Season And Beyond

As Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin put it after the team’s 28-14 Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the organization’s season came to a ”screeching halt” on Sunday. Despite the victory, the Miami Dolphins escaped the New York Jets, 11-6 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. All hope quickly diminished late in the afternoon and the franchise heads into the off-season with plenty of things to work and improve on. The question every fan currently has for Tomlin is: will offensive coordinator, Matt Canada be back as the play-caller in 2023?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Performance This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't receive the necessary help to make the playoffs, but they still closed the season strong Sunday. Despite starting 2-6, Mike Tomlin extended his impeccable stretch of 16 straight seasons without a losing record. The Steelers finished 9-8 following a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Pittsburgh Steelers news

For most of the season, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were headed toward a very disappointing year as the team lost seven of its first 10 games and looked more like team that would be contending for the No. 1 overall pick than a team that would be contending for a playoff spot. But even though the Steelers did ultimately miss the playoffs, they finished the year strong and preserved an insane streak for head coach Mike Tomlin.
NBC Sports

Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game

Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
988
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy