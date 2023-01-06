Read full article on original website
State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have released new details in the fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Route 104 East in Wesbter. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a state trooper parked along 104 saw a 2020 Jeep Renegade speeding along Route 104 East in Webster. The trooper attempted to pull the […]
Man charged with robbing 77-year-old woman at Motel 6 in Gates
A man was charged Thursday in connection to a robbery on Monday at Motel 6 on Chili Avenue.
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening. The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."
Shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Webster Woman Charged in Fatal Rochester Hit-and-Run
A Webster woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rochester. Police say 42-year-old Gina Inguagiato struck 67-year old Samuel Thompson of Rochester at Culver Road and Bay Street last June. Inguagiato then allegedly called 911 to falsely report her car was stolen to try to cover up her...
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in West Side Fatal Shooting
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, and weapons charges, in a fatal shooting on the city's west side. Police say Tyrell Doty, along with Alexis Chung, gunned down 41-year-old Julius Hagood. Hagood's body was found behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last March. Police say Doty...
Questions rise after fatal crash on New Year's Day
Rochester, N.Y. — A family is looking for answers surrounding a fatal crash that happened in the early hours of New Year's Day. What was supposed to be a night of celebration ringing in 2023 and remembering a loved one lost years ago on the same day, ended in a crash that would kill one of those travelling in the car.
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
Stone Street to convert to one-way traffic for six-month stretch on Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — Starting on Monday, January 9, Stone Street will be converted to one-way northbound traffic for a period of six months. Drivers are asked to obey all signs, flaggers, and detours during this time. For more information, contact the Department of Environmental Service Right-of-Way Permit Office at...
Police attempt to identify individuals who allegedly broke into gas station
Lackawanna police said the individuals allegedly broke into the Mobile gas station on Route 5 on December 25.
Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
One woman charged, one woman arrested after admitting to starting multiple fires on separate instances
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arson Task Force charged one Rochester woman and arrested another Rochester woman Wednesday for multiple fire incidents, the Rochester Fire Department announced. The RFD says a Rochester woman was charged with arson in the second-degree Wednesday for a fire incident at 36 Hoeltzer St. around 3:06 p.m. on the same […]
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
RPD: Suspect chased student and fired shots outside Frankin High school, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say someone chased a 16-year-old student and fired shots outside of Franklin High School on Norton Street on Thursday morning. No one was struck by the bullets. Police found bullet casings near the entrance of the school. All Thursday morning, parents and relatives have...
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
