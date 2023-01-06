ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening. The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."
DEPEW, NY
nyspnews.com

Shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
iheart.com

Webster Woman Charged in Fatal Rochester Hit-and-Run

A Webster woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rochester. Police say 42-year-old Gina Inguagiato struck 67-year old Samuel Thompson of Rochester at Culver Road and Bay Street last June. Inguagiato then allegedly called 911 to falsely report her car was stolen to try to cover up her...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in West Side Fatal Shooting

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, and weapons charges, in a fatal shooting on the city's west side. Police say Tyrell Doty, along with Alexis Chung, gunned down 41-year-old Julius Hagood. Hagood's body was found behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last March. Police say Doty...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Questions rise after fatal crash on New Year's Day

Rochester, N.Y. — A family is looking for answers surrounding a fatal crash that happened in the early hours of New Year's Day. What was supposed to be a night of celebration ringing in 2023 and remembering a loved one lost years ago on the same day, ended in a crash that would kill one of those travelling in the car.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
YAHOO!

Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Stone Street to convert to one-way traffic for six-month stretch on Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — Starting on Monday, January 9, Stone Street will be converted to one-way northbound traffic for a period of six months. Drivers are asked to obey all signs, flaggers, and detours during this time. For more information, contact the Department of Environmental Service Right-of-Way Permit Office at...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY

