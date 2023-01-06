Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
fox32chicago.com
Man refuses to answer questions after showing up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds walked into a Chicago hospital Monday morning. The 32-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital around 1:25 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to police. He was listed in fair condition, officials said. The victim would not...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park
Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
fox32chicago.com
Person arrested after stabbing man in neck during argument on NW Side: police
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after stabbing a man in the neck on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday morning. Police say a 50-year-old man was in an argument on the street in the 4400 block of North Drake Street in Albany Park around 1:03 a.m. when a known offender stabbed him on the left side of the neck.
fox32chicago.com
Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
Man wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday. The man, 24, was walking about the 1600 block of South Prairie around noon when he says someone in a silver-colored sedan drove by and shots were fired. He was shot in the...
2 men shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
Police: 14-year-old boy found shot blocks away from fatal shooting hours earlier
CHICAGO — Chicago police officers found a 14-year-old boy who was shot just blocks away and hours after two other teens were shot, one fatally, near a gas station. The Chicago Police Department said officers found the boy shot twice in the wrist leaving a building’s common area around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
fox32chicago.com
Elderly man reported missing from Chicago's Little Village: police
CHICAGO - An elderly man was reported missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Jerome Weismantel, 78, went missing from the area of 2600 West 21st Street. The last known contact with him was in July 2022. Weismantel is a white man, 6'3 tall, about 150 lbs....
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead inside car in Joliet, toddler unharmed in backseat: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in Joliet on Sunday morning. Police also found a 2-year-old girl unharmed in the backseat. Joliet police responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street around 12:31 a.m. and found the victim.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
ABC7 Chicago
Teen among 4 hospitalized after Loop crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Four people, including a teenager, were hospitalized Saturday night when two cars collided in the Loop. About 8:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan ran a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue and struck a BMW sedan, Chicago police said. The woman...
fox32chicago.com
Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side
Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. Nate Rodgers reports.
fox32chicago.com
Woman last seen over 3 months ago reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's West Side on Saturday. Police say Gabrielle Yohey was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022 near Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue in Lawndale. She is a white woman, 5'10 tall, about 150 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. Yohey...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland
CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot 16-year-old who intervened in ‘play fighting’ on Red Line train, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy was permanently blinded in one eye after he intervened in “play fighting” on a Red Line train and got shot in the face, prosecutors said as they filed attempted murder charges against the alleged gunman. Judge Barbara Dawkins held Elijah Russell, 23,...
