ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
fox32chicago.com

Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elderly man reported missing from Chicago's Little Village: police

CHICAGO - An elderly man was reported missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Jerome Weismantel, 78, went missing from the area of 2600 West 21st Street. The last known contact with him was in July 2022. Weismantel is a white man, 6'3 tall, about 150 lbs....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Teen among 4 hospitalized after Loop crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four people, including a teenager, were hospitalized Saturday night when two cars collided in the Loop. About 8:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan ran a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue and struck a BMW sedan, Chicago police said. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. Nate Rodgers reports.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy