ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Report exonerates Greene County Animal Control officer in death of dog named ‘Blue’

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyQuK_0k55yD1y00

XENIA — A Greene County Animal Control officer did not do anything to cause the death of a dog named “Blue,” a 100-pound American Bully that died in late October, according to an independent report county administrators commissioned into the animal’s demise.

Blue’s owner accused animal control officers of acting unreasonably and inappropriately.

Body camera video from Bellbrook police officers show them telling a Greene County Animal Control officer about a dog reported loose and accused of biting someone. The dogs, including the male named Blue, were in a backyard.

The animal control officer, or ACO, went into a neighboring yard and slid a catch-pole over the dog’s neck.

The dog’s owner told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell she believes the catch-pole’s cable tightened on her dog and choked him to death.

But the investigation, conducted by the director of the TCSU [Tactical Crime Suppression Unit], an inter-department police agency serving Dayton’s south suburbs, shows something else.

>> Five Rivers MetroParks workers told to mask up

The dog’s necropsy was conducted at the Ohio State University veterinary school and the report reads, “the death of ‘Blue’ was listed as ‘natural’ causes.”

This meant there were no signs of strangulation or any kind of abuse to the dog.

Both the body camera video and the various witness statements indicated that Blue started to twist and pull when the catch-pole was looped around his neck and that he dropped within 20 seconds.

“There is no evidence that indicated a reasonable person would conclude that the ACO was intentionally pulling the cable to the catch-pole tighter, or the pole itself, to inflict any kind of pain or injury to the dog,” according to the report obtained by News Center 7′s Campbell.

The report concludes there is no evidence to indicate the animal control officer did anything to cause the dog’s death and that any potential charge of cruelty to animals against the officer is unfounded.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

James Cornett
2d ago

AOC put the pole & cable around the dogs neck and died 20 secs later but he did nothing to cause the dogs death wow. The world we live in today is such a sad place.

Reply
2
Related
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man arrested after Beavercreek Township AES substation break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody following a break-in at an AES substation in Greene County. According to Greene County Sheriff’ Office, deputies responded to the AES substation in Beavercreek Township on Dayton-Xenia Road on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 from a call of an alarm at the substation. Upon […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 6:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an injury crash, Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7. Medics...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy