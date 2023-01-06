ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may only have seconds to make a decision when someone has a medical emergency and knowing what to do could come down to life or death. Having a medical emergency at home happens more often than you may realize and learning life saving techniques may be crucial to survival. With seven out of ten cardiac arrests outside of the hospital learning the new preferred hands only CPR might just save someone’s life. When someone goes into cardiac arrest and collapses, you only have seconds to react.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem

A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SPEARFISH, SD
South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Spearfish offers free pet tags in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Main Street parking garage undergoing construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
WANBLEE, SD

