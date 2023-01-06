RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may only have seconds to make a decision when someone has a medical emergency and knowing what to do could come down to life or death. Having a medical emergency at home happens more often than you may realize and learning life saving techniques may be crucial to survival. With seven out of ten cardiac arrests outside of the hospital learning the new preferred hands only CPR might just save someone’s life. When someone goes into cardiac arrest and collapses, you only have seconds to react.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO