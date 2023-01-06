Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law is affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KEVN
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
siouxfalls.business
New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KEVN
Main Street parking garage undergoing construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KEVN
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, OneHeart in downtown Rapid City is celebrating its 2 year anniversary. The idea for OneHeart started in 2019 and 4 years later they opened their doors. “OneHeart is what we call a transformation campus and what that means is that we create a...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
KEVN
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
newscenter1.tv
Over 60 vendors attend 46th annual Bridal Showcase to help soon-to-be married couples; here are 5 things to know about the event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, January 7, the 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosted by Black Hills Bride was held at the Best Western Ramkota. The event has been, and continues to be, very helpful for soon-to-be married couples. Here are some things you should know about the event:
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
KEVN
West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
KEVN
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KEVN
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may only have seconds to make a decision when someone has a medical emergency and knowing what to do could come down to life or death. Having a medical emergency at home happens more often than you may realize and learning life saving techniques may be crucial to survival. With seven out of ten cardiac arrests outside of the hospital learning the new preferred hands only CPR might just save someone’s life. When someone goes into cardiac arrest and collapses, you only have seconds to react.
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem
A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
