Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals
At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Packers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023
It all comes down to this! With a playoff spot on the line between two bitter NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will give it everything they’ve got on Sunday Night Football. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Lions-Packers prediction and pick will be made.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks
Is Aaron Rodgers retiring after the Green Bay Packers’ failed playoff bid in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions? Well, many NFL fans think that’s the case based on Rodgers’ action towards Jameson Williams after the game. After the Lions took down the Packers 20-16 to deny them a playoff berth, Williams approached Rodgers for […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions DB calls out Aaron Rodgers for 1 reason
The Detroit Lions appear to have some extra motivation as they prepare to go up against Aaron Rodgers in a do-or-die game Sunday. Lions players have been irked with some comments Rodgers made after their first meeting of the season, which some of them found disrespectful. Safety DeShon Elliott is among those critical, and he... The post Lions DB calls out Aaron Rodgers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks news: Geno Smith’s immediate plead to Lions after overtime win vs. Rams
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks did their part to move closer to securing a playoff berth by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday, 19-16. But winning their last two games of the 2022 NFL regular season was not going to be enough for the Seahawks to join the postseason party. All they need to do is for the Detroit Lions not to lose Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys Snag Former Vikings All-Pro CB Prior to Playoff Run
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
