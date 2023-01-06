Read full article on original website
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSColorado State
Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
1 hospitalized in Denver shooting, suspect still at large
One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued out of southwestern Colorado
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a teen who disappeared in southwestern Colorado. According to the alert, 14-year-old Sequoya Tsosie was last seen in the area of 5th and 6th streets in Pagosa Springs at around 9 p.m. Friday.
Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says
Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
Guns stolen from new Loveland lawmaker’s truck parked at Colorado Capitol
Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at the Colorado Capitol. Weinberg, the Loveland Republican chosen by a vacancy committee in November, had stayed a couple of days in Denver for legislative training and parked his work truck in his designated parking spot at the state Capitol building. When he was leaving Friday morning, he noticed his car had been ransacked and multiple items were taken out of it.
DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect
FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
Sheridan Police Investigating Homicide; Suspect Found Deceased In Colorado
At approximately 6:52 pm on January 6, 2023, the Sheridan Police Department received a. request for a welfare check at 1511 Mydland Road #138 in Sheridan. The reporting party told police the single family mobile home dwelling had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residents were not successful.
Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley
Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Some churches creating plans to handle a potential mass shooting
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Christmas Sunday, there was a murder-suicide at a church near Denver. Though still rare... Violence at places of worship seems to be steadily rising. So are any religious leaders in Wyoming worried it could happen here? And what plans... If any... Do they have in place?
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.
Convenience store owner killed
The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
One killed, one missing in backcountry avalanche in Colorado
Update: The second victim's body has been located and recovered. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, one backcountry snowmobiler is dead and another one is missing and presumed dead following an accident in the area of Pumphouse Lake, southwest of Rollins Pass. The avalanche occurred at about 2 PM on January 7.
