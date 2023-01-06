ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death

A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
MONTROSE, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says

Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Guns stolen from new Loveland lawmaker’s truck parked at Colorado Capitol

Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at the Colorado Capitol. Weinberg, the Loveland Republican chosen by a vacancy committee in November, had stayed a couple of days in Denver for legislative training and parked his work truck in his designated parking spot at the state Capitol building. When he was leaving Friday morning, he noticed his car had been ransacked and multiple items were taken out of it.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect

FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
DENVER, CO
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase

Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley

Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Some churches creating plans to handle a potential mass shooting

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Christmas Sunday, there was a murder-suicide at a church near Denver. Though still rare... Violence at places of worship seems to be steadily rising. So are any religious leaders in Wyoming worried it could happen here? And what plans... If any... Do they have in place?
CASPER, WY
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
DENVER, CO

