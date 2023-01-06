Read full article on original website
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascon
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascon, can depose Gascon himself, a judge has ruled.
2 ex-state Justice Deparment officials face embezzlement charges
Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Between January 2014 and November 2017 Eric Bunde oversaw...
Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from Orange County employer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 60-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to 16 months in prison for embezzling nearly $353,000 over six years as the office manager of a small business in Santa Ana. Martha Jean Czerkawski pleaded guilty on July 22 to 106 felony counts of possession of checks...
Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
After 32 years in prison, woman released with help from new CA law, nonprofit legal aid
Ranza Marshall spent 32 years behind bars for participating in an armed robbery that left a store owner shot, but she was not the one who pulled the trigger.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officers
LOS ANGELES – Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County...
Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member
January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LA Man Prison Bound for Creating Card Skimming Devices Used at SoCal Gas Stations
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for building card skimmers that were secretly installed at gas pumps throughout Southern California in order to steal financial information. Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to...
Orange County officers kill bloodied man holding a knife
TUSTIN, Calif. – Tustin police officers killed a bloodied, knife-wielding man Sunday. The officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call about a suspicious subject holding a large knife with blood on his hands and clothing in the area of Warner and Red Hill avenues, according to Tustin police Sgt. Colt Kirwan.
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
