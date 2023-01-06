ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Bills trainer Denny Kellington hailed as ‘best trainer in the league’ after saving Damar Hamlin’s life

By Anthony Wood
 3 days ago
THERE have been many heroes this past week involved in saving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life - including Denny Kellington.

An assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, Kellington has been heralded as someone whose name needed to be 'praised' by offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Kellington has been receiving high praise for his life-saving actions Credit: AP
Hamlin remains in critical condition Credit: Getty

On Thursday morning, Dawkins tweeted: "Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field.

"Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted [heart emojis]".

Later in the day, in the first press conference since the events of Monday night, head coach Sean McDermott heaped yet more praise on Kellington for his actions.

McDermott explained how "just like anything else that whole team, our medical team, they go through their mock exercises for things like this but we are never around to see that when they do that.

"And as they say 'practice pays off,' and it did in this case.

"But again, in the context of it, for an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action that he did and step up and take charge like he did, and there were others on the field as well, is nothing short of amazing.

"And the courage that that took - you talk about a real leader, a real hero, in saving Damar's life."

Hamlin, 24, collapsed after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter during Monday Night Football and went into cardiac arrest.

Luckily for Hamlin, Kellington among others was on hand to administer CPR on the field, after which Hamlin was swiftly transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

And on Thursday, all those involved were also commended for their awareness and quick reactions by one of Hamlin's doctors.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dr. William Knight said that "we cannot credit the Bills medical team enough. It's rare to have something this serious to happen and to recognize it so quickly."

Meanwhile, other players both current and former have taken to social media to thank Kellington for his actions, such as Bills offensive lineman Rodger Safford who tweeted: "Man this guy was incredible on the field Monday! Please recognize him! [raised hands emoji]"

While former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Robert Griffin III called Kellington "a REAL LIFE HERO."

All of this comes on the heels of some much-needed good news on Thursday morning when the Bills put out a statement to say that, while "critically ill," Hamlin is "neurologically intact."

Dr. Timothy Pritts later told the media that "There has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours.

"We had significant concern over him after the injury but he has made substantial progress.

"As of this morning he has began to awaken and it appears this his neurological condition and function is intact.

"He continues to be critically ill and continues to undergo intensive care. He still has some progress he needs to make but this marks a really good turning point in his care."

It was also reported that after waking up, Hamlin swiftly asked via writing who had won the game.

Now the Bills will need to do their utmost to get themselves prepared for Sunday's regular-season closing game against the New England Patriots.

McDermott was clearly emotional during Thursday's press conference Credit: AP
Hamlin is reportedly "neurologically intact" Credit: Getty

