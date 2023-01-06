Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA
Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
foxla.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officers
LOS ANGELES – Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County...
Man wounded in South Wrigley shooting, police say
Upon arrival, police found strike marks and a blood trail but no victim. He later took himself to a hospital, according to the LBPD. The post Man wounded in South Wrigley shooting, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County officers kill bloodied man holding a knife
TUSTIN, Calif. – Tustin police officers killed a bloodied, knife-wielding man Sunday. The officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call about a suspicious subject holding a large knife with blood on his hands and clothing in the area of Warner and Red Hill avenues, according to Tustin police Sgt. Colt Kirwan.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
2urbangirls.com
One man arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery in LA area
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. – A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of an armed robbery at a San Gabriel home, according to a report. The home invasion robbery occurred in the 100 block of West Glendon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. One...
KTLA.com
Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Castaic hours after woman is fatally stabbed in same area
Two investigations are underway near Castaic Sunday after a woman was the victim of a deadly stabbing and then a man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies hours later. The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Castaic Canyons.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim
SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while sitting in car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
orangecountytribune.com
Two arrested in stabbing death
Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
Man Wounded During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday.
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Long Beach: Police
A man is dead after he was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in Long Beach Friday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The attack in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard was perpetrated by a shooter who fled the scene on foot after the assault at about […]
signalscv.com
Woman stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement
A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon and the suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
Comments / 2