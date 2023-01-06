ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

2urbangirls.com

Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

2urbangirls.com

2urbangirls.com

Long Beach shooting leaves man injured

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure

A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim

SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Tour bus, two vehicles collide on Southland freeway

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. – Westbound lanes of the Pomona (60) Freeway were temporarily shut down in Diamond Bar Saturday evening when a tour bus and two other vehicles collided in the far left lanes, sending three people to hospitals. The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the westbound...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

KTLA

Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County officers kill bloodied man holding a knife

TUSTIN, Calif. – Tustin police officers killed a bloodied, knife-wielding man Sunday. The officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call about a suspicious subject holding a large knife with blood on his hands and clothing in the area of Warner and Red Hill avenues, according to Tustin police Sgt. Colt Kirwan.
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
LA MIRADA, CA

