Four Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Hawthorne
At least four people were rushed to hospitals from a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
Long Beach shooting leaves man injured
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block...
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim
SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Castaic hours after woman is fatally stabbed in same area
Two investigations are underway near Castaic Sunday after a woman was the victim of a deadly stabbing and then a man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies hours later. The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Castaic Canyons.
Tour bus, two vehicles collide on Southland freeway
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. – Westbound lanes of the Pomona (60) Freeway were temporarily shut down in Diamond Bar Saturday evening when a tour bus and two other vehicles collided in the far left lanes, sending three people to hospitals. The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the westbound...
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
Orange County officers kill bloodied man holding a knife
TUSTIN, Calif. – Tustin police officers killed a bloodied, knife-wielding man Sunday. The officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call about a suspicious subject holding a large knife with blood on his hands and clothing in the area of Warner and Red Hill avenues, according to Tustin police Sgt. Colt Kirwan.
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
