Tim Crater
2d ago

now y'all appreciate how smart Nancy is. she never put our country at risk and handled business. something republicans can't do.

think for yourself
2d ago

do they function at all especially to do good for the people of America. I don't think they function in that area.

SenJohnBlutarsky
3d ago

Repulsicans have NO idea how to Govern! LOSERS

The Independent

Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
