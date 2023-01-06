Read full article on original website
Tim Crater
2d ago
now y'all appreciate how smart Nancy is. she never put our country at risk and handled business. something republicans can't do.
think for yourself
2d ago
do they function at all especially to do good for the people of America. I don't think they function in that area.
SenJohnBlutarsky
3d ago
Repulsicans have NO idea how to Govern! LOSERS
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and...
Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill
McCarthy pledged that bills sponsored by GOP senators who backed the omnibus would be "dead on arrival" in the House if he becomes Speaker.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Trump says it is actually great for Republicans that Kevin McCarthy failed to become speaker 6 times in a row
The Republican Party is in chaos after Kevin McCarthy failed to win enough support to be elected House speaker after a 2nd day of votes
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
