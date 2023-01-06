ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

DeVos Family Foundation Grant Helps “Page 15” Write New Chapter on Childhood Literacy in Central Florida

By Dan Savage, @Dan_Savage
NBA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $79 Million for Nursing Education Programs

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. This funding is through the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) programs, which are designed to mitigate Florida’s nursing shortage.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

A look at the future of space careers in Florida

“Space: the Final Frontier”… those words have been an inspiration for the last 56 years since the debut of “Star Trek.”. Now, science fiction is more science fact, and as space programs have evolved, the industry has created more career opportunities that touch space. How is the...
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

“Ground” Yourself By Planting Florida Native Plants

Most gardeners everywhere enjoy the rewarding experience of being “grounded”, so to speak, by planting and maintaining beautiful garden spaces. And what better way to become grounded in our local environment than by including Florida’s native plants in our landscapes? The benefits of native plants are tremendous!
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
wild941.com

Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL
myfoxzone.com

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
floridianpress.com

Eskamani Slams DeSantis' Appointment of Anti-CRT Activist to Florida College

What would normally sound like minor news, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appoints six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. However, one name on the list is activist Christopher Rufo, a well-known critic of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Rep. Anna Eskamani (SD-42) slams DeSantis' appointment of...
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Reynold Aquino

Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims

Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
FLORIDA STATE
Cedar Key News

FWC RED TIDE REPORT 2023 JANUARY 8

FWC RED TIDE REPORT (JANUARY 8, 2023) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis was detected in 59 samples collected along Florida's Gulf Coast over the past week. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in nine samples: one offshore of Pinellas County, one in Hillsborough County, four in Manatee County, two in Sarasota County, and one offshore of Charlotte County. Additional details are provided below.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
momcollective.com

Orlando Mom Guide to Berry Picking

Berry picking is a family favorite around here, and for good reason! We get to spend time outside in the beautiful Orlando weather and see where some of our favorite berries come from!. If you want to let your kids experience the great outdoors and come home with some sweet...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy