DeVos Family Foundation Grant Helps “Page 15” Write New Chapter on Childhood Literacy in Central Florida

Ron DeSantis Announces $79 Million for Nursing Education Programs
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. This funding is through the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) programs, which are designed to mitigate Florida’s nursing shortage.
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
Bay News 9
A look at the future of space careers in Florida
“Space: the Final Frontier”… those words have been an inspiration for the last 56 years since the debut of “Star Trek.”. Now, science fiction is more science fact, and as space programs have evolved, the industry has created more career opportunities that touch space. How is the...
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
University of Florida
“Ground” Yourself By Planting Florida Native Plants
Most gardeners everywhere enjoy the rewarding experience of being “grounded”, so to speak, by planting and maintaining beautiful garden spaces. And what better way to become grounded in our local environment than by including Florida’s native plants in our landscapes? The benefits of native plants are tremendous!
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
wild941.com
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
myfoxzone.com
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
floridianpress.com
Eskamani Slams DeSantis' Appointment of Anti-CRT Activist to Florida College
What would normally sound like minor news, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appoints six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. However, one name on the list is activist Christopher Rufo, a well-known critic of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Rep. Anna Eskamani (SD-42) slams DeSantis' appointment of...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims
Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
Hurricanes Can't Keep the Rich Away. Wealthy Newcomers Continue to Flock to Florida
The hurricane-devastated markets are welcoming a surge of wealthy Florida newcomers, says a recent peer-reviewed study. Long-term demand for Florida real estate has been stable. The average buyer's income has also improved in recent years.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Cedar Key News
FWC RED TIDE REPORT 2023 JANUARY 8
FWC RED TIDE REPORT (JANUARY 8, 2023) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis was detected in 59 samples collected along Florida's Gulf Coast over the past week. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in nine samples: one offshore of Pinellas County, one in Hillsborough County, four in Manatee County, two in Sarasota County, and one offshore of Charlotte County. Additional details are provided below.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis proposes state board to oversee Disney World theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Under a planned bill, Disney’s Florida parks would have a new landlord. "The governor has already made it clear what his intention is," said Albert Yonfa, a partner at Nejame Law, "to have the State of Florida take over." Under the proposal, the company's theme parks...
Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
momcollective.com
Orlando Mom Guide to Berry Picking
Berry picking is a family favorite around here, and for good reason! We get to spend time outside in the beautiful Orlando weather and see where some of our favorite berries come from!. If you want to let your kids experience the great outdoors and come home with some sweet...
