“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
$100,000 in artifacts and fossils found with a cache of stolen cars in Tri-Cities
A driver that would not stop for sheriff’s deputies led them to the stolen property.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
FOX 11 and 41
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unbuckled driver perishes in unsafe passing incident in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - A Kennewick man is dead after rolling his SUV on SR 26 just east of Washtucna in Adams County on Saturday. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., troopers say 57-year-old Richard Chandler was going eastward on SR 26 when he attempted to pass a vehicle and swerved to avoid an oncoming motorist.
Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
Kennewick police investigating suspected carjacking
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police are investigating what is believed to be a carjacking at a local playground Saturday. According to a report, it happened just after 4 p.m. at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. Authorities said a man reported he was sitting in his car with his two children when another man walked up to the car...
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
koze.com
pullmanradio.com
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
FOX 11 and 41
Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver’s seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
nbcrightnow.com
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled
FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
Update | Tri-Cities judge arrested after suspected DUI crash. This isn’t the first time
Court documents show new details and breathalyzer readings from Monday’s crash.
FOX 11 and 41
14-year-old in KPD custody after assaulting a woman and stealing a car near Clover Island
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old man in now in police custody after Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the Clover Island area. According to KPD, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by the man while in a stolen white Range Rover. Officers realized the Range Rover had been reported stolen out of Kennewick on January 5th and managed to escape officers.
Dutch Bros. coffee makes big donation to Tri-Cities nonprofit helping people
Owners donated based on number of drinks sold.
