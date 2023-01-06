ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now

YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima community gathers to honor Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. – A vigil was held in Yakima for Lucian Mungia, the little boy who went missing on September 10th. His body was discovered in the Yakima River. The vigil took place at Bethel Church of the Nazarene. The Yakima community came out in force to show their...
YAKIMA, WA
The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
koze.com

Crash East of Washtucna Claims Life of Tri-Cities Man

WASHTUCNA, WA – Unsafe passing is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash east of Washtucna this afternoon which claimed the life of a Richland, Washington man. According to the Washington State Patrol, 57-year-old Richard D. Chandler was traveling eastbound on State Route 26 near milepost 85 when he attempted to pass another vehicle at 4:39 p.m..
WASHTUCNA, WA
pullmanradio.com

Richland Man Dies In Crash On SR26 Near Washtucna

A 57-year-old Richland man died in a rollover crash on State Route 26 Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 4:30 just east of Washtucna. Troopers say Richard Chandler was driving a sport utility vehicle Eastbound when he tried to make a bad pass. He swerved off the highway to avoid hitting oncoming traffic and rolled over. Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver’s seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

14-year-old in KPD custody after assaulting a woman and stealing a car near Clover Island

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old man in now in police custody after Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the Clover Island area. According to KPD, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by the man while in a stolen white Range Rover. Officers realized the Range Rover had been reported stolen out of Kennewick on January 5th and managed to escape officers.
KENNEWICK, WA

