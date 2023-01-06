ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station

A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Gainesville man arrested for raping child, police say

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A man from Gainesville, Virginia, was charged with raping an child he met on social media, Prince William County police said. Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested at his home in the 8500 block of Foal Court, according to police. Officers responded to reports of...
GAINESVILLE, VA

