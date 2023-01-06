ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station

A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Gainesville man arrested for raping child, police say

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A man from Gainesville, Virginia, was charged with raping an child he met on social media, Prince William County police said. Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested at his home in the 8500 block of Foal Court, according to police. Officers responded to reports of...
GAINESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

Climo in serious trouble in Culpeper County after New Year’s Eve firearms incidents

An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
mocoshow.com

“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening

A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

