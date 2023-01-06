Read full article on original website
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
NBC Washington
Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station
A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
WJLA
Gainesville man arrested for raping child, police say
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A man from Gainesville, Virginia, was charged with raping an child he met on social media, Prince William County police said. Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested at his home in the 8500 block of Foal Court, according to police. Officers responded to reports of...
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Climo in serious trouble in Culpeper County after New Year’s Eve firearms incidents
An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
mocoshow.com
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
NBC Washington
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Prince George's County House Fire
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in College Park, Maryland, Saturday. Prince George’s County fire crews saw flames coming out of a two-story home on Wichita Avenue, east of Rhode Island Avenue, just before 2 p.m. Firefighters quickly found a woman inside who was trapped inside...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Walmart credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating three people they say are suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart and Walgreens Pharmacy.
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
Route 1 near I-95 in Spotsylvania reopened after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania County Parkway. All southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 are now closed on either side of the I-95 interchange as a result.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Springfield man wins $1 million top prize in New Year’s Day lottery drawing
Solomon Sebehat from Springfield isn't usually focused on winning when he plays the Virginia Lottery. He definitely got something when he bought several tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle at a Safeway in Burke, one of which won him the $1 million top prize in the Jan. 1 drawing.
