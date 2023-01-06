ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Clovis 'acted in self-defense,' DA's office said

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M. — A man who was seriously injured in a New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis has died, officials said. The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the shooter, Ian Michael Downs, 30, of Littlefield, Texas, acted in self-defense.

According to a press release Thursday evening, Downs was initially charged with Aggravated Battery and the charge was changed to Murder when the victim, Oscar Trujillo, 28, passed away.

The DA’s office said law enforcement were able to collect video from doorbell cameras and other security cameras during the investigation. No camera captured the entire event, officials said, but investigators were able to confirm Downs’s side of the story after reviewing multiple videos.

“With this new evidence, the District Attorney’s Office filed the Dismissal on Wednesday,” the DA’s office said.

The Major Crimes Unit and Clovis Police Department are still investigating, officials said. Charges could still be filed in the future, according to the DA’s office.

( The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: )

Shooter acted in self defense

Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that on January 4, 2023, his office filed a dismissal without prejudice on Downs. Downs was originally charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly weapon, but the charge had been amended to Murder when the victim passed away.

During the investigation, law enforcement with the help of the neighborhood community, were able to collect doorbell and other security cameras. While no camera captured the entire event, through reviewing multiple videos and the captured audio, Law enforcement was able to corroborate Downs version of events. With this new evidence, the District Attorney’s Office filed the Dismissal on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The Major Crimes Unit and Clovis Police Department are still investigating the matter and charges may still be filed in the future.

