King Day Oratorical Competition Students Take “A View of the Promised Land”
Provided by Prince William Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST), in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:00 a.m. on its YouTube channel – PWCAC-DST-MEDIA. This is a free virtual event.
When Teachers Share Their Passion, It Can Lead to a Future That Is Truly Out of This World
“My teachers were all so dedicated and through their passion, I really gained an interest in math and science,” said Johnathan Brendle, a 2012 graduate of Unity Reed High School and currently a project support specialist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Part of Brendle’s role in the...
Upcoming Classes and Events that Won’t Break the Bank
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The winter Leisure magazine is jam-packed with events, classes and programs for you and your children to participate in, and some for no cost at all. Read on to find out about some of the low-and-no cost events happening during the first couple months of the new year.
Virginia Tire & Auto Holds Hiring Open House, “Cars & Careers” on Jan. 13
Julie Holmes, co-CEO of Virginia Tire & Auto announced that the company will hold a Cars & Careers hiring event on Friday, January 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Virginia Tire & Auto’s Tysons Training and Technology Center (2055 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons). The Training & Technology Center is the company’s second and newest learning facility offering both classroom and hands-on technical training for general service and all levels of technicians.
PWLiving
Prince William County School Board Elects Jennifer Wall as Vice Chairwoman
The Prince William County School Board elected Jennifer T. Wall to a one-year term as the Vice Chairwoman of the Board, effective Jan. 4, 2023. Wall was elected in November of 2019 to represent the Gainesville Magisterial District on the School Board. Wall graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young...
Snow, Anyone?
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Gather the hats and gloves. Now’s the perfect time to make memories on the ice at the Harris Pavilion Ice Rink!. Rusty on your skating skills? No problem, just click HERE for private or group ice skating lessons for all...
Taking the Lead in the Face of Change
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Leadership Prince William is a local 501(c) 3 organization whose alums include CEOs, entrepreneurs, elected officials, executives, veterans, and dozens of community leaders who shape the communities of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Serving up Authentic Lebanese Favorites in Gainesville
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. During the Lebanese Civil War, many residents had to flee Lebanon for safety. Walid Boustany was one of them, and he came to the United States in the 1970s to establish a new home. Settling in the Northern Virginia area, he began working in the food industry as a teenager and eventually came to run several successful dining establishments in the greater Washington, D.C. and Richmond areas.
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
If your New Year’s resolutions include getting involved with the community, please remember that volunteerprincewilliam.org lists thousands of opportunities just waiting for eager volunteers like you! Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more about how you can get involved. Don’t forget to like their Facebook and Twitter pages for late-breaking opportunities as well!
Dr. Richmond Hill Named Provost of NOVA-Woodbridge Campus
Dr. Richmond Hill has been named provost of Northern Virginia Community College’s (NOVA) Woodbridge Campus. Hill has served as interim provost since June 2022 and brings a wealth of education and counseling experience to the role. “Dr. Hill’s commitment to cultivating a student-centered culture of care truly represents NOVA’s...
2023’s First Babies at Prince William-Area Hospitals
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Health. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have announced the first babies born at their locations in 2023. Artina Noora Safa was born at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center at 4:02 a.m. on Jan. 1,...
Happy Neuter Year! Anicira Veterinary Center Neutering 150 Male Cats for Free
Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Manassas or Prince William County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip. The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on Jan. 11, 2023 and aims to reduce the number of...
Feeling Better in Your Own Body
Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Registered Nurse Laura Falvey, who was born and raised in Northern Virginia, knew weight loss surgery. was a tool that could help her get healthy. One year after surgery, she was down 100 pounds from her highest weight. “It was for me just...
Using Alternative Home Heating Systems Safely and Effectively
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. As the weather becomes colder, homeowners seek alternative and economical methods of keeping warm. Using home heating appliances also increases the risk of home heating fires — the leading cause of residential fires and fire-related deaths. Each year, fires involving heating equipment result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and billions of dollars in property damage.
Manassas Market Report – 2022 Year End
In 2022, the City of Manassas experienced a year of economic opportunity and community growth. From longtime Manassas-based businesses continuing their expansions, to an overnight building delivery, and several major economic development announcements, the commercial real estate market in the City reached new highs in 2022. Industrial & Flex Market.
UVA Health Community Medical Centers Unveil Rebranded Signs
Provided by UVA Health | Photography by Mark Gilvey. This week, UVA Health hosted events to celebrate the unveiling of new UVA Health signs on medical center facades. The events mark a major milestone in the transition of three community medical centers (in Culpeper, Haymarket, and Manassas) from previous Novant Health joint ownership to full UVA Health ownership and operations.
Training Helps Every Dog to Have Its Day
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. One of the common difficulties with learning a new language is finding the opportunity to speak it on a regular basis. Total immersion is even better for forcing the brain to shift over to a new kind of thinking. But did you realize you may have this opportunity every day? The language is called dog, and with a little help, you can master your best friend’s native tongue. The ultimate goal, of course, is to be able to train your dog, but the ability to understand your dog is a necessary building block.
Count Me In Scholarship Program
Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The Count Me In scholarship program is provided by the Prince William County Parks Foundation and Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Scholarships are available to eligible families who reside in Prince William County. Eligibility is dependent on the level of need determined by the Federal Poverty Guidelines (at or below 130% of poverty level). If approved, a scholarship of $200 will be allocated for each age-appropriate child in the household. Scholarships will be provided in the form of a voucher to be utilized for Summer Camp programs. One voucher per qualifying dependent in the household.
KO Distilling Continues Market Expansion
KO Distilling, a craft distiller based in Manassas, has continued to expand through the Independent Distributor Network (IDN) and today has announced partnerships with Distributors in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota. Earlier this year, KO Distilling announced that it had aligned with Independent Distributor Network (IDN) to facilitate expansion outside of...
Tips for Winterizing Your Plumbing from the Service Authority
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. Winter is here! As a provider of drinking water and wastewater services, the Prince William County Service Authority (Service Authority) is committed to delivering uninterrupted service in all circumstances, including harsh winter weather. You can do your part, too. Taking a few simple steps throughout the winter, especially during severe cold snaps, can help keep your home or business warm and dry all season long.
