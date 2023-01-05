Read full article on original website
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Absent a takeover player, Arizona men’s basketball must execute as a group
Through 16 games this season, Arizona boasts a record of 14-2, with a 3-2 mark in the Pac-12. At this point in the schedule last season the Cats were 15-1 with a 5-0 conference record. So yeah, last year was better, at least by a little bit. Anyone who has...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal after two seasons
Another Arizona Wildcat is in the NCAA transfer portal after veteran middle linebacker Jerry Roberts announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he's leaving the UA after two seasons. Roberts, who transferred to Arizona prior to the 2021 season after four seasons at Bowling Green, will look for his third school...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Icecats founder, legendary coach Leo Golembiewski, 73, passes away
Leo Golembiewski, the face of the highly successful Arizona Icecats program through the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. He was having kidney problems and was in failing health after suffering a stroke in recent months. Golembiewski, a member of the Pima County Sports...
azdesertswarm.com
Junior college defensive back Charles Yates Jr. commits to Arizona
Arizona lost its cornerbacks coach earlier this week. Whoever the Wildcats hire to oversee that position will have at least one more player at his disposal. The UA has picked up a commitment from junior college defensive back Charles Yates Jr., who was in Tucson this week for an official visit. He picked the Wildcats over offers from Kansas and Nevada.
Eastern Progress
Scouting Report: No. 18 Oregon Ducks at No. 15 Arizona Wildcats
G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Endyia Rogers (5-7 senior) G Te-Hina Paopao (5-9 junior) F Grace VanSlooten (6-3 freshman) C Phillipina Kyei (6-8 sophomore) G Chance Gray (5-9 freshman)
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats land a commitment from JuCo DB Charles Yates Jr.
The Arizona Wildcats' latest addition on the recruiting trail for 2023 comes from the junior-college ranks, after Los Angeles Pierce College defensive back Charles Yates Jr. committed to the UA on Saturday. Yates, who recently visited the UA, joins defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto as JuCo prospects in the Wildcats' 27-player...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Azuolas Tubelis said after Arizona’s home loss to Washington State
After losing for the first time at McKale Center as Arizona’s head coach Tommy Lloyd took a little longer than normal before holding his postgame press conference. But when he arrived, he hopped up on stage and treated the presser like he had after his previous 26 home victories.
Eastern Progress
Watch: The most notable things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's loss to Washington State
For the first time under head coach Tommy Lloyd, the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats suffered a home loss, after the UA fell 74-61 to Washington State on Saturday at McKale Center. Here's what Lloyd said following Arizona's latest setback:. 'We didn't play good'. Just any other loss. Not staying sour for...
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973
NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
Tucson, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Sabino High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00. The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson
On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson. On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
thisistucson.com
The rich stories of Tucson barrios: Borderlands Theater gets national acclaim
When Marc David Pinate and Milta Ortiz became the directors of Borderlands Theater, they weren’t looking to be awarded any national or international recognitions. They were looking to bring rich stories of Tucson’s barrios to life, and to connect with the community in a way that hadn’t been done before.
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
