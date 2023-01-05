ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Junior college defensive back Charles Yates Jr. commits to Arizona

Arizona lost its cornerbacks coach earlier this week. Whoever the Wildcats hire to oversee that position will have at least one more player at his disposal. The UA has picked up a commitment from junior college defensive back Charles Yates Jr., who was in Tucson this week for an official visit. He picked the Wildcats over offers from Kansas and Nevada.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting Report: No. 18 Oregon Ducks at No. 15 Arizona Wildcats

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Endyia Rogers (5-7 senior) G Te-Hina Paopao (5-9 junior) F Grace VanSlooten (6-3 freshman) C Phillipina Kyei (6-8 sophomore) G Chance Gray (5-9 freshman)
EUGENE, OR
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats land a commitment from JuCo DB Charles Yates Jr.

The Arizona Wildcats' latest addition on the recruiting trail for 2023 comes from the junior-college ranks, after Los Angeles Pierce College defensive back Charles Yates Jr. committed to the UA on Saturday. Yates, who recently visited the UA, joins defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto as JuCo prospects in the Wildcats' 27-player...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973

NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
TUCSON, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Tucson, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Sabino High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00. The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: January 2023

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy