Everett, MA

Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court

By Julia Cunningham
 3 days ago

EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts.

Armed bank robbery suspect in Springfield arrested

Jamie Howell, age 36, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of carrying a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Howell went into TD Bank in Allston on February 7, 2021, with a note and a plastic bag. When the handed the note to the teller, he also made a threat that he had a gun. He threatened customers and showed his firearm.

Howell managed to leave not only with the $5,900 in the plastic bag but with the two customers as well. The two customers walked with Howell for about a block but managed to get away when he wasn’t looking.

Howell’s sentencing is scheduled for May 10, 2023, and he is facing up to 25 years in prison, five years supervised release, a fine of $250,000 for the charge of bank robbery, and a sentence of five years served consecutively for the firearms charge.

