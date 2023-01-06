ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

What’s to come as Regal UA Breckenridge Theater permanently closes doors

By Tylisa Hampton
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VG53H_0k55u88600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- On Thursday night, a Little Rock movie theater closed its operations after its last showing, but developers say what could be next for the space are already in talks.

Regal UA Breckenridge Theatre opened its doors back in 1998 after it was renovated. Danny Joe Crawford was one of the first managers at the theater when it opened, he says he remembers it as a premiere theater.

Regal UA Breckenridge Theater in Little Rock closing permanently after showtimes Thursday

“I opened the movie theater in 1998. I was manager there and we had just recently closed the cinema city.” Crawford goes on to say, “this was one of the first multiplexes that came into town that had 12 screens, stadium seats and all digital sound; it was truly ahead of its time.”

Crawford says the first movie to play at the theater was, “’You’ve Got Mail’ December 18th, 1998.”

Jim Keet, the new developer of Breckenridge Village, says the closure was due to a bankruptcy filing by Cineworld Group, owner of Regal Cinemas.

“Cineworld which is an international company out of Great Britain declared bankruptcy in both Canada and the United States and this is part of that bankruptcy proceeding,” Keet said.

Keet says although it was unfortunate that Regal is closing its doors , they already have some theater operators showing interest in the space.

“We’re very excited that at least two groups that are in this business have already expressed interest as well as other parties,” Keet said.

Keet says he is not sure when how long it will take for the space to be open again but the other parties have a better format of food and beverages.

He also said he believes that in a year, the Breckenridge Village will be a great entertainment district.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onlyinark.com

Good Times at Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

In my humble option, every restaurant needs to have at least one standout dish–an item that sticks in your head long after leaving the establishment and brings you back through the doors soon after. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos in Little Rock’s South Main District has three: cheeseburgers, fries and smoked wings. It’s a pretty impressive feat, especially for a restaurant that changed ownership last year and is still finding its footing in a growing and competitive food community. And guess what? The tacos aren’t too shabby either, especially the carnitas, which come filled with tender, smoked pork shoulder and a smattering of chopped, raw onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla. Proteins like chorizo, beef, chicken and vegetarian options of shiitake rajas and street corn are also available.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location

A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas Blood Institute, C.O.P.S partner for January blood drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During National Blood Donor Month, The Arkansas Blood Institute and Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S, have partnered to host the first blood drive of the year.  Every blood donation goes to save the lives of up to three people. For these select drives with C.O.P.S, Arkansas Blood Institute will […]
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

The People Behind Your News: Mitch McCoy

KARK’s investigative reporter and breaking news anchor Mitch McCoy is well-versed in news and broadcasting, as well as its various methods of delivery. Now, after spending several years with KARK, McCoy is determined to use a wide swath of knowledge and experience to help those in Arkansas who struggle to stand up for themselves against the people who do them wrong.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy