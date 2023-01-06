Read full article on original website
Sony and Honda’s First EV Goes All in on Augmented Reality, Planned for 2026
via Afeela / Sony Honda MobilityThe EV brand, named Afeela, will use VR and AR to enhance the driving (and entertainment) experience.
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
TechCrunch
Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package
The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
Engadget
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
TechCrunch
Ex-Apple team creates BlenderCap, a delightfully over-engineered portable blender
Let’s start with, er, why do we need a portable blender in the first place?. “We originally invented this just for personal use for making smoothies after the gym. I was going to CrossFit, and I wanted a protein shake after that. I made myself a shake, and it just got sort of melted and lumpy after you have worked out for an hour or two,” says Dakota Adams, co-founder at the company. “Then the idea came along to put a blender onto these Hydroflask-style bottles. Matthew [Moore] and I became friends and began working on how to pack that technology into a tiny little cap.”
TechCrunch
Lumus shows off its tech in AR glasses that don’t look too dorky
The new glasses are showing off the second generation of its “Z-Lens 2D waveguide” tech, halving the size and weight of the tech needed to make AR bloom to life. “In order for AR glasses to penetrate the consumer market in a meaningful way, they need to be impressive both functionally and aesthetically. With Z-Lens, we’re aligning form and function, eliminating barriers of entry for the industry and paving the way for widespread consumer adoption,” said Ari Grobman, Lumus CEO, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Our introduction of Maximus 2D reflective waveguide technology two years ago was just the beginning. Z-Lens, with all of its improvements unlocks the future of augmented reality that consumers are eagerly waiting for.”
Investopedia
Innovation Runs Wild at Annual Vegas Tech Party
George Jetson would have felt right at home. Flying cars, eight-foot televisions and an AI device promising to tell you just why your baby is wailing all dotted the landscape at his week's annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once again serving up the world's biggest spectacle of techno-gluttony.
World's-first magnetic robotic tool changer will debut at a Korean barbecue restaurant this summer
By 2030, it is anticipated that the robotics market will be valued at $214.7 billion. This substantial proportion is linked to the expanded use of robotic technologies worldwide. Particularly in industries where repetitive operations like packaging and picking are necessary, there is an increasing need for robotic solutions to drive greater efficiency.
TechCrunch
Is Adobe using your photos to train its AI? It’s complicated
First off, lots of software out there has some kind of “share information with the developer” option, where it sends telemetry like how often you use the app or certain features, why it crashed, etc. Usually it gives you an option to turn this off during installation, but not always — Microsoft incurred the ire of many when it basically said telemetry was on by default and impossible to turn off in Windows 10.
TechCrunch
Did you hear? AnkerWork is going after the wireless mic market
The microphone includes high-quality audio and noise-cancellation technology wrapped up in a compact carry case, which includes a pair of microphones, and a USB-C or Lightning receiver. The package delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, and can recharge in just 90 minutes. The white cover pictured can be replaced with another color, to avoid fashion clashes.
Automatic Tool Changer Magbot’s Rehearsal For Cooking
In an age where speed is everything, meet the high-tech Magbot for the food industry. The world’s first fully wireless robot automatic tool changer for robotic arms based on magnetic technology. The automatic tool changer allows you to multitask at the same time. This can speed up production in...
AI will go mainstream in 2023
Highly anticipated: One of the many challenges in analyzing and predicting trends in the tech industry is that some topics get so much coverage well before they're ready that by the time they start to really impact the market they sound like old news. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great example of this phenomenon.
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
TechCrunch
HTC’s Global Head of Product on VR’s ‘race to the bottom’
There’s something about the technology that feels warm and welcoming, after a long day on your feet, gland handing your way across Las Vegas venues. Strap on a headset and feel the show floor slip away for a minute or two. I believe that most of the people who try these technologies in this context get it, but there are currently far too many barrier to getting these products on most people’s face.
BMW i Vision Dee: The Color-Changing, Intelligent Companion Car
Color definitely never fails to bring life to almost anything. From the little things to huge structures, having a bit of color is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. Some even use color to create a statement or a personality, as the color itself can become a symbol with different meanings and interpretations.
This AI robot arm can do everything from making coffee to 3D printing
Supernova, a South Korean startup, has designed HUENIT, a robotic arm to help people with various household chores and creative tasks. Supernova showcased its AI Camera and Robot Arm at CES 2023. The company has been developing innovative robots to help people with everyday tasks. Although many innovative technologies were...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dry powder’s slow fuse, landing page basics, generative AI hype
A definitive founder’s guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”. A definitive guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary AI System Learns Concepts Shared Across Video, Audio, and Text
Researchers at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) technique that allows machines to learn concepts shared between different modalities such as videos, audio clips, and images. The AI system can learn that a baby crying in a video is related to the spoken word “crying” in an audio clip, for example, and use this knowledge to identify and label actions in a video. The technique performs better than other machine-learning methods at cross-modal retrieval tasks, where data in one format (e.g. video) must be matched with a query in another format (e.g. spoken language). It also allows users to see the reasoning behind the machine’s decision-making. In the future, this technique could potentially be used to help robots learn about the world through perception in a way similar to humans.
Carscoops
Toyota Boshoku Bringing Autonomous Pod Concepts To CES, Hint At Future Of Interior Design
CES has become a mini auto show and it’s not just big names taking part. Quite the opposite as suppliers are fighting for the spotlight and Toyota Boshoku is among them. A member of the Toyota Group, the company will display two Mobility as a Service (MaaS) concepts that provide a glimpse at the interior of the future.
