The Hollywood Reporter

CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?

Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
TechCrunch

Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package

The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
TechCrunch

Ex-Apple team creates BlenderCap, a delightfully over-engineered portable blender

Let’s start with, er, why do we need a portable blender in the first place?. “We originally invented this just for personal use for making smoothies after the gym. I was going to CrossFit, and I wanted a protein shake after that. I made myself a shake, and it just got sort of melted and lumpy after you have worked out for an hour or two,” says Dakota Adams, co-founder at the company. “Then the idea came along to put a blender onto these Hydroflask-style bottles. Matthew [Moore] and I became friends and began working on how to pack that technology into a tiny little cap.”
TechCrunch

Lumus shows off its tech in AR glasses that don’t look too dorky

The new glasses are showing off the second generation of its “Z-Lens 2D waveguide” tech, halving the size and weight of the tech needed to make AR bloom to life. “In order for AR glasses to penetrate the consumer market in a meaningful way, they need to be impressive both functionally and aesthetically. With Z-Lens, we’re aligning form and function, eliminating barriers of entry for the industry and paving the way for widespread consumer adoption,” said Ari Grobman, Lumus CEO, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Our introduction of Maximus 2D reflective waveguide technology two years ago was just the beginning. Z-Lens, with all of its improvements unlocks the future of augmented reality that consumers are eagerly waiting for.”
Investopedia

Innovation Runs Wild at Annual Vegas Tech Party

George Jetson would have felt right at home. Flying cars, eight-foot televisions and an AI device promising to tell you just why your baby is wailing all dotted the landscape at his week's annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once again serving up the world's biggest spectacle of techno-gluttony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechCrunch

Is Adobe using your photos to train its AI? It’s complicated

First off, lots of software out there has some kind of “share information with the developer” option, where it sends telemetry like how often you use the app or certain features, why it crashed, etc. Usually it gives you an option to turn this off during installation, but not always — Microsoft incurred the ire of many when it basically said telemetry was on by default and impossible to turn off in Windows 10.
TechCrunch

Did you hear? AnkerWork is going after the wireless mic market

The microphone includes high-quality audio and noise-cancellation technology wrapped up in a compact carry case, which includes a pair of microphones, and a USB-C or Lightning receiver. The package delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, and can recharge in just 90 minutes. The white cover pictured can be replaced with another color, to avoid fashion clashes.
Interesting Engineering

Automatic Tool Changer Magbot’s Rehearsal For Cooking

In an age where speed is everything, meet the high-tech Magbot for the food industry. The world’s first fully wireless robot automatic tool changer for robotic arms based on magnetic technology. The automatic tool changer allows you to multitask at the same time. This can speed up production in...
TechSpot

AI will go mainstream in 2023

Highly anticipated: One of the many challenges in analyzing and predicting trends in the tech industry is that some topics get so much coverage well before they're ready that by the time they start to really impact the market they sound like old news. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great example of this phenomenon.
TechCrunch

HTC’s Global Head of Product on VR’s ‘race to the bottom’

There’s something about the technology that feels warm and welcoming, after a long day on your feet, gland handing your way across Las Vegas venues. Strap on a headset and feel the show floor slip away for a minute or two. I believe that most of the people who try these technologies in this context get it, but there are currently far too many barrier to getting these products on most people’s face.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Dry powder’s slow fuse, landing page basics, generative AI hype

A definitive founder’s guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”. A definitive guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”
scitechdaily.com

Revolutionary AI System Learns Concepts Shared Across Video, Audio, and Text

Researchers at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) technique that allows machines to learn concepts shared between different modalities such as videos, audio clips, and images. The AI system can learn that a baby crying in a video is related to the spoken word “crying” in an audio clip, for example, and use this knowledge to identify and label actions in a video. The technique performs better than other machine-learning methods at cross-modal retrieval tasks, where data in one format (e.g. video) must be matched with a query in another format (e.g. spoken language). It also allows users to see the reasoning behind the machine’s decision-making. In the future, this technique could potentially be used to help robots learn about the world through perception in a way similar to humans.
Carscoops

Toyota Boshoku Bringing Autonomous Pod Concepts To CES, Hint At Future Of Interior Design

CES has become a mini auto show and it’s not just big names taking part. Quite the opposite as suppliers are fighting for the spotlight and Toyota Boshoku is among them. A member of the Toyota Group, the company will display two Mobility as a Service (MaaS) concepts that provide a glimpse at the interior of the future.

