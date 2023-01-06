Read full article on original website
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Bear Lake Monster Winterfest to be held at end of month
Bear Lake’s biggest winter event of the year is coming up this month, aiming to raising money for local non-profit The Family Place. The festivities will be held Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. According to the event’s website, the state parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for attendees with the hope donations will be made to the nonprofit the event is fundraising for.
Environmental issues have bi-partisan support in Utah legislature
The League of Women Voters, a bipartisan group of women from districts across the state, held their Annual Forum Wednesday night where legislators discussed their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. One priority that featured heavily was the environment. Senator Luz Escamilla, co-chair of the Clean Air Caucus, said air...
